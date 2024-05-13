Google I/O on May 14: What to expect from Google's developer conference

Google will be holding its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, on May 14. The event will kick off at 10:30 PM (IST) with “Google Keynote” where the company will announce its next-generation Android 15 operating system (OS) and new tools and features for its other products such as Gemini AI, Workspace, Search and more. The keynote event will be livestreamed on the company’s website and official YouTube channel. You can also follow the event from the livestream video embedded at the bottom of this article.

Here is what to expect from the upcoming Google I/O developers conference:

Android 15

Google would unveil the Android 15 operating system for smartphones at the developers conference. The company has already detailed some of the upcoming features through the beta releases, which are available for developers to test. Some of these features include satellite connectivity support for messaging apps, smoother tap-to-pay experience on Android smartphones, screen record detection for privacy, and more app support for cover screens on foldable smartphones.

It is likely that Google will focus on wider AI integration into smartphones with Android 15, meaning more generative AI features for Google’s apps. For example, Google has been reportedly working on ways to integrate AI into Google Maps to offer a more personalised view for suggesting locations based on user input and preference. The tech giant could announce features and tools powered by its Gemma AI model, the company’s small scaled model for on-device AI.

Google’s AI assistant

Google has been reportedly working on ways to bring more virtual-assistant-like features to its Gemini app for Android, such as support for music playback from third-party apps. While Gemini brings generative AI features such as image and text generation and text summarisation, it lacks some functionality of Google Assistant. Maybe Google could announce new features for the Gemini smartphone app adding to the functionality of the AI assistant.

The company could also debut an entirely new version of its digital assistant which is reportedly called “Pixie”. This Gemini AI powered assistant will likely be exclusive to Google’s Pixel devices and is expected to gain multimodal capabilities such as ability to take pictures of objects and provide information about it.

Google Workspace

Last month, Google added a slew of new features and AI-powered tools to Google Workspace services like Gmail, Docs, Drive and more. Some of these include voice prompts to the ‘Help Me Write’ feature on the Gmail app for smartphones, auto-translated captions in Google Meet and more.

Google also unveiled a new workspace application called Google Vids for creating videos using AI. Google Vids can generate an editable storyboard, select video style and suggest scenes from stock videos, images and background music. Additionally, the app also allows users to add preset voice overs or one of their own.

We could see more such tools and features for workspace and web based apps at the Google I/O.

Google Search

Google has been experimenting with AI integration into Search. Last year, it launched the Search Generative Experience (SGE), its generative AI-powered search tool as an opt-in experiment in Google’s Search Lab. However, last month it was reported that the tech company is planning to make the generative AI search experience exclusive to paid-tier.

While Google’s traditional search service will remain free to use, it is still likely to get some AI treatment. This could include generative AI powered search suggestions and more.

Hardware

With the Google Pixel 8a launched already, it is unlikely that Google would introduce any new product at the event. However, there are chances that Google could offer a glimpse of the company’s upcoming devices including next-generation Pixel 9 series or the next generation Pixel Fold which is reportedly getting a rebrand as Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google I/O: Keynote livestream

