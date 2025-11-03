Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits: How to use

Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits: How to use

Google Photos adds new video templates that automatically sync clips to music, making it easier to create short, trendy highlight videos on Android

Google Photos

Google Photos(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Photos is rolling out new video editing templates for making short video creation easier for users. According to Google’s support page, the update expands on the app’s existing Highlight video feature, adding “trendy” templates. These pre-set formats are designed to help users turn their photos and clips into polished, shareable videos without needing advanced editing skills.
 
Each template comes with built-in music, text placements and cuts synced to the rhythm of the soundtrack. Users can insert their own media and the app will automatically align visuals to match the beat and mood of the chosen template. According to Google, the goal is to simplify storytelling by offering creative video styles that are both quick to make and visually appealing. 
 
 
How to use the Google’s new templates: 
  • Open the Google Photos app on your Android device.
  • Tap Create, then Edit 
  • Select Highlight video
  • Browse through the available video templates and select one.
  • Choose your photos and videos manually, 
  • or tap “Help me select” for automatic media selection.
  • Use the Search bar to find content by people, places, or time frames (e.g., “Birthday,” “Beach,” “Japan”)
 
After adding the content, users can preview the video, make basic tweaks like changing clips, adjusting text or switching music and then tap Save to generate the final version. The video can be played directly in the app once processing is complete.

Also Read

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity to show pictures from Getty Images in AI search results, more

Veo 3.1

Google's Veo 3.1 update enhances Flow with smarter AI video tools: Details

NotebookLM gets Nano Banana tool and new formats

Google's NotebookLM update brings Nano Banana visuals, new formats and more

Google Photo's 'Image to Video' feature powered by Veo 3

Now, Google Photos lets you create videos from static images: How it works

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex pare gains; Realty, PSU Banks lead; Vi soars 10% on SC relief

 
Currently, the new templates are not widely available and it may roll out gradually. The existing Highlight video tool, introduced in 2023, still supports basic editing features like adding music and changing aspect ratios. 
Google said that the update is part of its effort to make video creation “easy and automated,” while giving users creative control through smart media selection and customisable templates.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in February 2026: What to expect

Window 11's Shared audio (preview) settings showing two connected devices

Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

lenskart

Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

OnePlus 15 to debut with new gaming technology

OnePlus 15 to launch with advanced gaming tools on Nov 13: What to expect

WhatsApp's new Chat Theme option for Mac

WhatsApp may soon let you customise chats with new themes on Apple Macs

Topics : Tech News Google images Google's AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon