Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Google has rejected reports of a Gmail data breach, clarifying it has not sent any global password reset alerts and stressing that Gmail's security protections remain strong and effective

gmail, google

Gmail mobile app on Android

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has pushed back against reports alleging that Gmail had been compromised in a massive security incident impacting billions of users. Several outlets reported that the US-based technology giant had issued a worldwide advisory urging 2.5 billion Gmail users to change their passwords and take additional precautions. However, Google has confirmed that it has not issued any such advisory nor such alert was sent, dismissing the claims as inaccurate while underscoring that Gmail’s security remains strong and effective.

Background

Earlier this week, reports from several publications claimed that Google had raised a global alarm after a suspected data compromise. The reports alleged that Gmail users were being instructed to update their passwords due to a breach tied to one of Google’s Salesforce databases. They also pointed to a spike in phishing attacks, attributing some activity to groups such as ShinyHunters and other Russian-linked hacking collectives. According to the coverage, affected Gmail and Google Workspace accounts had supposedly been directly notified via email.
 
These articles went on to warn of phishing and “vishing” campaigns targeting Gmail users and highlighted two-factor authentication as a critical defence measure.

Also Read

Google Play Games

Google Play Games to show player stats in profile from September 23: Report

Temporary chats in Google Gemini

Google introduces 'Temporary Chats' in Gemini: What is it and how it works

Lumio Arc 7 and Arc 5

I moved from TV to Lumio Arc projectors at home: Here is what happened next

Google Pixel 10 series

Pixel 10 series' buyers report troubles with Qi2 wireless charging: Report

Google

Google warns Gmail users after major data breach exposes accounts

Google’s statement

In an official statement, the company said: “Gmail's protections are strong and effective, and claims of a major Gmail security warning are false. Several inaccurate claims surfaced recently that incorrectly stated that we issued a broad warning to all Gmail users about a major Gmail security issue. This is entirely false.”
Google further emphasised that Gmail’s built-in protections stop more than 99.9 percent of phishing and malware before they reach inboxes. It also stressed the need for accuracy in cybersecurity reporting and reaffirmed its commitment to keeping user accounts secure.
 
As part of its security guidance, the company advised users to remain alert to phishing attempts, make use of modern authentication tools like Passkeys, and report any suspicious activity.

More From This Section

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC: What it means

Samsung One UI 8 update

OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16

Apple iPhone 16 - Black

Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores 'Close Friends' feature: What is it, how it works, more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 2 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Topics : Google Tech News Gmail Google India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon