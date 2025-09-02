Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Edge for Android to allow YouTube in background: What it means

Microsoft Edge for Android to allow YouTube in background: What it means

Microsoft Edge's Canary release has a new built-in feature that lets users play YouTube in the background on Android device, without requiring premium subscription

Microsoft Edge YouTube premium background video playback

Microsoft Edge, YouTube

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Edge for Android could soon let users bypass the YouTube subscription paywall and play videos in the background on supported smartphones. According to a report by Android Authority, consumers using the Microsoft Edge browser on supported Android devices might soon be able to enable background video playback in YouTube.
 
For the uninitiated, playing a YouTube video or YouTube Music in background on mobile devices is available only to the premium subscribers (paid users) and that too directly through the apps, and not through browsers.
 
As per Android Authority, a new feature has been discovered in Microsoft Edge’s Canary (release meant for early testers) for Android that allows users to play videos from YouTube and other sites in the background without having to keep that tab open continuously.
 

Also Read

Puneet Chandok President, Microsoft India and South Asia

AI agents helping Microsoft India's sales team boost revenue by 9%

MAI Voice 1, MAI-1-Preview AI models

Microsoft debuts homegrown MAI AI models to enhance Copilot: What's new

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

35-year-old Indian Microsoft engineer found dead at Silicon Valley campus

Microsoft Copilot in Samsung TVs and Monitors

Microsoft brings Copilot AI inside Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors: Details

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft brings cloud gaming to more affordable Xbox Game Pass tiers

How to enable background video playback

Following the steps below will enable the feature on your Android device:
  • Download Microsoft Edge Canary on your Android device and open it.
  • Type “edge://flags” in the search field and hit Enter
  • Search for “Video Background Play” and choose “Enabled” from its status drop-down menu.
  • Restart the browser.
  • Visit the Microsoft Edge homepage, tap on the Options menu (also known as the Hamburger icon) at the bottom right corner of the screen, and click on Settings.
  • Click on “Site settings”, then on “Background video playback,” enable the “Background audio playback” toggle.
I tried the above steps and verified this independently. The feature has been working without any glitch. However, the auto-play feature, which plays next video automatically, is not working. I had to open YouTube in order to play the next video through the playlist.
YouTube videos will now keep playing in the background without requiring a YouTube Premium subscription. They will no longer pause when you change tabs in Microsoft Edge, switch between apps, or lock your device. The same functionality extends to other websites as well, Android Authority reported.

More From This Section

gmail, google

Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC: What it means

Google Play Games

Google Play Games to show player stats in profile from September 23: Report

Samsung One UI 8 update

OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16

Apple iPhone 16 - Black

Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Edge YouTube Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon