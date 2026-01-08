Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google explores 'Try before you buy' for games on Play Store: What is it

Google explores 'Try before you buy' for games on Play Store: What is it

Google may be working on a new Play Store feature that would let users try premium Android games for free before paying, potentially lowering entry barriers for one-time purchase titles

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Google may soon introduce a new “Try before you buy” feature on the Play Store that would allow users to play paid Android games for free for a limited time before making a purchase. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature was spotted in code strings within Google Play Store version 49.6.19-29 and appears to be designed specifically for games that rely on a one-time upfront payment.
 
If implemented, the feature could reduce friction for users hesitant to pay for premium titles without first experiencing the gameplay, while also addressing long-standing challenges developers face with demos and refunds.
 

Google Play Store’s ‘Try before you buy’: What to expect

As per the report, the proposed “Try before you buy” option would let developers offer full-game access for a defined trial period. Unlike traditional demos, the trial would not require a separate app listing and would allow users to experience the complete game as intended, within the limits of natural progression.

The duration of the trial would not be fixed by Google and may instead be set by individual developers. The trial would begin the moment a user opens the game, and once the trial period ends, players would be prompted to purchase the full version to continue playing. Importantly, the report suggests that users would not lose their in-game progress if they choose to buy the game after the trial expires.
Trials are also expected to be limited to one per game per user, in line with standard Play Store practices. The feature appears to be opt-in, meaning developers would have control over whether their games support trial access.
 

