Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI redeem codes released on January 8: How to win Bento Love backpack

BGMI redeem codes released on January 8: How to win Bento Love backpack

Krafton India has issued a fresh set of BGMI redeem codes that will be valid until February 28, 2026. Among the newly released codes is one that lets players claim the Bento Love backpack

BGMI 4.1 update

BGMI 4.1 update

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On January 8, Krafton India published 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, giving players the opportunity to unlock a range of cosmetic rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, and other visual items. The Bento Love backpack is included in this latest batch of rewards.
 
Krafton has clarified that all rewards must be redeemed only through BGMI’s official redemption website. The company also noted that codes sourced from unofficial channels, or redeemed through unauthorised platforms, will not be recognised as valid.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HOZCZV4CQDK5K3VA
  • HOZDZTXH7PUPJA4R
  • HOZEZQSJUWBDUEDV
  • HOZFZSMFBFW8ES77
  • HOZGZFQ5E4EUMCJH
  • HOZHZ5TNDBHDG69M
  • HOZIZT5JK77VFSAP
  • HOZJZWBEV98X6RFA
  • HOZKZCKHDMQ7U9J7
  • HOZLZK4UJWNXTDH4
  • HOZMZ7BSTVPU56GF
  • HOZNZV7NU53XQDGF
  • HOZOZD6UPSTQM7GA
  • HOZPZWRUW6CKSG3F
  • HOZQZX5WXXF96M5H
  • HOZRZXF6QW9BVVW9
  • HOZVZ63H69XDKN6E
  • HOZTZVTP6JRB6QJC
  • HOZUZHBMJ54NVG5G
  • HOZBAZAB7HWK356E
  • HOZBBZD98JT3ATFJ
  • HOZBCZ6BBJ65JKEQ
  • HOZBDZ7G4ST9EPTJ
  • HOZBEZWSU8R5HQP7
  • HOZBFZP6CW8457EE
  • HOZBGZSN9Q7HGHSA
  • HOZBHZ73WEEGGRNM
  • HOZBIZU8XGMFQ7GE
  • HOZBJZ9KMA7TSMJ8
  • HOZBKZ9953P8V5F9
  • HOZBLZQBPQ4JCFRG
  • HOZBMZMJ8JJCQSMU
  • HOZBNZG37CJX849M
  • HOZBOZUXUT4V3H8S
  • HOZBPZCQM9QCFCXP
  • HOZBQZMV9UAUJ7MW
  • HOZBRZQAAAXDNMVE
  • HOZBVZVRPR68UQCJ
  • HOZBTZRVVH59NC44
  • HOZBUZ4GJQ55SMFE
  • HOZCAZPS3BNFVPBD
  • HOZCBZAN8JK4G79N
  • HOZCCZDMJXNR4HDE
  • HOZCDZSCGNCUCVCU
  • HOZCEZUH7TDWBJKQ
  • HOZCFZXAJHKH6FGU
  • HOZCGZH4C7USK6HX
  • HOZCHZUWMDQBVTRM
  • HOZCIZPRRBWFD4PV
  • HOZCJZD5PT5NJFKS
  • HOZCKZ8RAT9KPXJR
  • HOZCLZ4E8799FRQU
  • HOZCMZ4JA9AQ63RX
  • HOZCNZABRWGV4BB7
  • HOZCOZNRSTX7CSN9
  • HOZCPZ4RHDPM75QG
  • HOZCQZ9HC5UA8R7H
  • HOZCRZE3GSH57V4J
  • HOZCVZPK9RDWGPPT
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

More From This Section

Spotify releases Listening Activity and Request to Jam in Messages (Image: Spotify)

Spotify brings Listening Activity, Request to Jam for Messages: Details

Apple brings several improvements to the base iPhone 17, making it one of the most balanced smartphones of 2025

Apple's iOS roadmap: What to expect from upcoming iOS 26 updates and iOS 27

OPPO Reno 15 series

OPPO Reno 15 series launching on January 8: Where to watch, expected specs

ChatGPT Health (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI launches 'ChatGPT Health' with Apple Health integration: What is it

WhatsApp update for group chats

WhatsApp introduces member tags, custom text stickers for group chats

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill