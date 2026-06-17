Google rolls out Android 17, Wear OS 7 to Pixels: What's new, eligibility

Google has begun rolling out Android 17 to Pixel smartphones alongside the June Pixel Drop update, bringing a mix of productivity, security and creator-focused features. The update is now available for eligible Pixel devices starting today, while Pixel Watch models are receiving the Wear OS 7 update.

ALSO READ: Google removes Telegram from Play Store ahead of NEET, Apple to follow suit According to Google’s blog posts, Android 17 is rolling out first to Pixel devices and will expand to other Android smartphones later this year. The company is also bundling the June Pixel Drop, which adds new features and expands existing capabilities across Pixel phones and tablets.

What’s new on Pixel phones with Android 17

Android 17 introduces a set of features aimed at improving multitasking, content creation and device security.

Bubbles for multitasking: Turn any app into a floating window for quicker switching and better workflow, especially on foldables and tablets.

Screen Reactions: Record screen activity along with a selfie video overlay without needing third-party apps, aimed at creators and tutorials.

Foldable gaming mode: Optimised split layout for gameplay and controls, along with reduced frame drops and improved performance.

Security enhancements: Temporary location access, selective contact sharing, and improved threat detection and device protection.

Omni in Gemini app: Gemini on Pixels can now use Gemini Omni model for video generation. You can start from scratch, remix photos and videos from your camera roll, or try out a premade template. You can even make a custom AI avatars

Music generation: Gemini on Pixels can now also create original music tracks. You can describe the track or use images as inspiration for generating music with lyrics.

Expanded call features: Includes availability of Manual Call Screen in India, allowing users to screen unknown calls before answering

Android 17 does not yet include Gemini Intelligence features. The company said that multi-step app automation and Auto Browse in Chrome that use Gemini Intelligence will roll out to supported Pixel devices later this summer.

More features such as Create My Widget, Intelligent Autofill, Rambler in Gboard, and Android-exclusive Instagram features will roll out later this year.

What’s new on Pixel Watch with Wear OS 7

Google is also rolling out Wear OS 7 to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 models, bringing new glanceable features and system improvements.

Live Updates: Real-time information such as sports scores, deliveries and workouts directly on the watch interface

Cross-device controls: Improved controls for connected devices like headphones, speakers, smart TVs and AI glasses.

Battery improvements: Up to 10 per cent better battery life compared to Wear OS 6

Similar to Android 17, Gemini Intelligence on Wear OS 7 will be rolling out later this summer.

Eligible devices and how to update

Android 17 is rolling out to Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10a.

Users can check for the update by going to Settings, selecting System, then System update and tapping “Check for update” if the update has not appeared automatically. Devices running Android 17 Beta 4.1 will receive a smaller update to the stable release.

For wearables, Wear OS 7 with build CP2A.260603.001 is rolling out to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 models.