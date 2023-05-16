close

Google rolls out AI Bard's new update to improve summaries, sourcing

With the new update, users will be able to ask Bard to summarise a specific article or story, or to provide a quick explanation of a topic without going into too much detail

IANS San Francisco
Google

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Google has released a new update to its AI chatbot Bard, improving the ability to provide summaries of information and tell users where that information has come from.

"We've updated Bard with better summarisation capabilities by incorporating advances we've developed in our large language models," Google said.

With the new update, users will be able to ask Bard to summarise a specific article or story, or to provide a quick explanation of a topic without going into too much detail.

Moreover, the tech giant is also "making sources more useful".

"Bard can now help you identify which parts of a response match a source. For the responses with sources, you'll see numbers alongside the response. By clicking on the numbers you will now be able to identify the section of the text that matches the source and easily navigate to it," Google stated.

This is the third update to Bard released this month.

Meanwhile, Google has now removed the waiting list and opened the AI chatbot to over 180 countries and territories, including India, after initially rolling out Bard in the UK and the US.

Apart from English, Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and the company said it's on track to support 40 languages soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Google Artificial intelligence Chatbot

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

