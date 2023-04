Samsung, AMD sign multi-year pact to boost mobile graphics experience

Samsung Electronics and chip-maker AMD on Thursday announced they have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs.

Through the licensing extension, Samsung will bring console-level graphics quality and optimised power consumption to more mobile devices, offering an incredibly immersive and long-lasting gaming experience.

"Drawing on our technological know-how in designing ultra-low-power solutions, we will continue to drive ongoing innovation in the mobile graphics space," said Seogjun Lee, Executive Vice President of Application Processor (AP) Development at Samsung.

Samsung and AMD first announced their partnership to license AMD RDNA graphics architecture in 2019, leading to the co-development of Samsung Xclipse, a mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture in 2022.

Xclipse was the industry's first mobile GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading features for console-like gameplay on mobile devices.

"We are excited Samsung selected multiple generations of our leadership high-performance Radeon graphics to advance the next generation of Samsung Exynos solutions," said David Wang, Senior Vice President of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD.

Also Read AMD introduces advanced gaming graphics cards based on RDNA 3: Details here Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor HP launches AMD Ryzen 7 processor-powered Pavilion Aero 13 laptop: Details Samsung likely to reveal its first in-house mobile chipset in February Tech giant Samsung speeds up development of its in-house CPU: Report India plans to get ahead of the curve in 6g telecom technology Govt not considering to regulate artificial intelligence growth: Vaishnaw Meta's Facebook to let you play games during video calls on Messenger Snapchat introduces some safety enhancement tools in its AI chatbot Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

"The extension of our work with Samsung is a testament to our strong technology partnership and commitment to bring the best experiences possible to mobile users," he added.

--IANS

na/