Android 13 update brings Pixel's Personal Safety app to more smartphones

-
ALSO READ
Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
-
Android 13 update is bringing the once Pixel-exclusive Personal Safety application to more smartphones.
Currently, on the Google Pixel phones, the Personal Safety application includes several features designed to make sure that users are ready for any type of disaster strike, reports 9To5Google.
Users can add or edit critical medical information, assign emergency contacts and get alerts for nearby crises.
Additionally, on some devices, users can even call for help when a car crash is detected.
While the application was originally built as an exclusive set of features for Pixel phones, with the release of Android 13, Google has decided to make it available as an option for other smartphones too.
Meanwhile, in September, Google had released a new "clear calling" feature in the first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release that reduces background noises during calls.
The "clear calling" feature works on most mobile networks but is "not available for Wi-Fi calling."
--IANS
aj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 10:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU