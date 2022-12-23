JUST IN
Android 13 update brings Pixel's Personal Safety app to more smartphones
Android 13 update brings Pixel's Personal Safety app to more smartphones

Users can add or edit critical medical information, assign emergency contacts and get alerts for nearby crises

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Android 13 update is bringing the once Pixel-exclusive Personal Safety application to more smartphones.

Currently, on the Google Pixel phones, the Personal Safety application includes several features designed to make sure that users are ready for any type of disaster strike, reports 9To5Google.

Users can add or edit critical medical information, assign emergency contacts and get alerts for nearby crises.

Additionally, on some devices, users can even call for help when a car crash is detected.

While the application was originally built as an exclusive set of features for Pixel phones, with the release of Android 13, Google has decided to make it available as an option for other smartphones too.

Meanwhile, in September, Google had released a new "clear calling" feature in the first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release that reduces background noises during calls.

The "clear calling" feature works on most mobile networks but is "not available for Wi-Fi calling."

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 10:35 IST

