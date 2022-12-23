Android 13 update brings Pixel's Personal Safety app to more smartphones

13 update is bringing the once Pixel-exclusive Personal Safety application to more smartphones.

Currently, on the Pixel phones, the Personal Safety application includes several features designed to make sure that users are ready for any type of disaster strike, reports 9To5Google.

Users can add or edit critical medical information, assign emergency contacts and get alerts for nearby crises.

Additionally, on some devices, users can even call for help when a car crash is detected.

While the application was originally built as an exclusive set of features for Pixel phones, with the release of 13, has decided to make it available as an option for other smartphones too.

Meanwhile, in September, had released a new "clear calling" feature in the first beta for the 13 quarterly release that reduces background noises during calls.

The "clear calling" feature works on most mobile networks but is "not available for Wi-Fi calling."

