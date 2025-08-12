Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IN-SPACe picks Google-backed PixxelSpace for satellite constellation

IN-SPACe picks Google-backed PixxelSpace for satellite constellation

The PixxelSpace-led consortium won the project, outbidding Indian defence equipment makers Astra Microwave and Bharat Electronics

India's space regulator has picked a consortium led by Google-backed startup PixxelSpace to build a commercial home-grown constellation of earth observation satellites, with an investment of more than 12 billion rupees (nearly $137 million) over the next five years, it said on Tuesday.

The consortium, comprising local space tech firms Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India and Dhruva Space, will design, build, and operate the satellites, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said.

The Indian government wants to reduce its dependence on foreign systems, including the widely used U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS), and says its regional navigation satellite system, called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), provides more accurate domestic navigation and that its use would benefit the economy.

 

This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive for self-reliance, which has also expanded the use of NavIC.

India has also been pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple. 

Google space Satellite

Aug 12 2025

