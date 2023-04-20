close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

Nation-state hackers will be given names based on a specific family of weather conditions, which will reveal where the groups are operating from, according to the company

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has introduced a new naming taxonomy for hackers, in which they will be identified with names inspired by weather conditions.

As one of eight groups used by Microsoft to track cyber-attacks, hackers will now be named after weather events, which include -- storms, typhoons, blizzards, sleet, sandstorm, tempest, tsunami, and flood.

"With the new taxonomy, we intend to bring better context to customers and security researchers that are already confronted with an overwhelming amount of threat intelligence data. It will offer a more organised, memorable, and easy way to reference adversary groups so that organisations can better prioritise threats and protect themselves," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

The new taxonomy will include five key groups, including -- nation-state actors, financially motivated actors, private sector offensive actors (PSOAs), influence operations, and groups still in development.

For instance, if a new cybersecurity threat is discovered or comes from an unknown source, Microsoft will give it the temporary name 'Storm' and a four-digit number.

Nation-state hackers will be given names based on a specific family of weather conditions, which will reveal where the groups are operating from, according to the company.

Also Read

ChatGPT helps hackers write malicious codes to steal your personal data

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen by hacker, put for sale on dark web

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Hackers exploiting Google Ads to spread malware riddled popular software

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Why artificial intelligence could spell the end of OS as we know it

Snap attracts 3 million paying users to AI-enhanced subscription service

Moreover, financially driven hacking groups will be called 'tempest', PSOAs will be called 'tsunamis', and influence operations will be called 'floods'.

"The naming approach we have used previously (Elements, Trees, Volcanoes, and DEVs) has been retired," explains John Lambert, Microsoft's CVP of threat intelligence.

"We have reassigned all existing threat actors to the new taxonomy, and going forward will be using the new threat actor names," he added.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Corporation

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Xiaomi launches at-home phone setup service support for senior citizens

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

Microsoft
2 min read

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

Snapchat
2 min read

Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Dell Inspiron 24-inch AIO
2 min read

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

RBI calls meeting of all bank boards to discuss governance, supervisory

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read
Premium

FinMin tasks World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors

World Bank
3 min read

Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission gets Union Cabinet approval

Quantum Entanglement
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon