close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Xiaomi launches at-home phone setup service support for senior citizens

This benefit is exclusively available to senior citizens who reside within 20 kms of their nearest service centre. The free service for senior citizens is for 30 days as an introductory offer

IANS Bengaluru
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi India on Thursday introduced a specialised at-home phone support services for its senior citizen users in the country.

As part of this initiative, Xiaomi will provide phone setup services for senior citizens.

To avail the services, customers have to follow a few simple steps. They can choose their desired service by scanning a QR Code and filling in their personal details to proceed.

Once the personal details are submitted, a Xiaomi service representative will contact the customer to verify the type of service and eligibility by checking their pin code.

Once done, a Xiaomi service representative will be at their doorstep at the earliest. The customers can also raise tokens via a hotline number 1800-103-6286 and on Whatsapp number -- 8861826286.

"At Xiaomi India, we strive to provide our customers with innovative and customised solutions to meet their evolving needs. This service is specifically designed for our senior citizen users who may not be able to visit the service centre for various reasons," said Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India.

Also Read

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event today, launching TVs, Purifiers and more

Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Pro series, Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum, & more

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: What's new in camera smartphone co-engineered with Leica

Alongside its Flip 5, Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone

Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India this month

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Why artificial intelligence could spell the end of OS as we know it

"By offering a limited period free of cost at-home service, we want to encourage our users to stay better connected with our teams and enable us to deliver a smooth service. We will continue to align our efforts in making our services accessible to a larger network of customers in the coming years," Muralikrishnan added.

This benefit is exclusively available to senior citizens who reside within 20 kms of their nearest service centre. The free service for senior citizens is for 30 days as an introductory offer.

Other customers may also avail the services but will have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 249 plus taxes.

In the first phase, the service will initially go live in 15 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune.

"We are confident that the on-door phone support service will be a game-changer and will set a new benchmark in customer service," said the company.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi India senior citizen

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Xiaomi launches at-home phone setup service support for senior citizens

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

Microsoft
2 min read

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

Snapchat
2 min read

Twitter to remove legacy verified ticks: Here's how you can retain them

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Dell Inspiron 24-inch AIO
2 min read

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

RBI calls meeting of all bank boards to discuss governance, supervisory

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read
Premium

FinMin tasks World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors

World Bank
3 min read

Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission gets Union Cabinet approval

Quantum Entanglement
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon