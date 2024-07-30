Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone launching in India on August 2: What to expect

Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone is set to launch in India on August 2, announced the Chinese smartphone brand on July 30. Released in its home country in January, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is a premium flagship powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. The smartphone’s global version was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US in February.

Honor said that the smartphone has been awarded five 2024 golden labels from online benchmark platform DXOMark for cameras, audio, display, and battery. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Honor website, and at select retail stores. Here is all you need to know about the smartphone.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone boasts built-in AI capabilities leveraging Facebook’s open-source LlaMA AI model. Some of the AI features that will be available out-of-the-box include offline text generation and summarisation tools for long-form content.

Honor introduced MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, with the Magic 6 Pro. It is said to incorporate the company’s AI features for smartphones such as “Magic Portal”, which the company said uses AI to understand the user's usage pattern and behaviour for personalised suggestions. According to the company, the Magic Portal is capable of recognising addresses in a text message and directs users to Google Maps with a tap. Honor said that the portal will also facilitate “image-based shopping experiences”.

At the global unveiling, Honor announced that it would add more AI-powered features to the Magic 6 Pro smartphone in future such as the “AI-powered eye-tracking systems”, which would allow users to control the smartphone and other connected smart devices hands-free – using eye-tracking from smartphone sensors.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Specifications