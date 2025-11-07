Friday, November 07, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India's AI adoption growing at record pace, momentum tripled: OpenAI

India's AI adoption growing at record pace, momentum tripled: OpenAI

Jay, Managing Director for International Strategy at OpenAI, said the momentum of AI adoption in India is driven by a young population eager to use frontier AI technologies

OpenAI, chatgpt

Jay, Managing Director for International Strategy at OpenAI lauded India's engineering talent | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is witnessing unprecedented growth in AI adoption, with momentum having tripled year over year, OpenAI's Oliver Jay said on Friday.

Jay, Managing Director for International Strategy at OpenAI, said the momentum of AI adoption in India is driven by a young population eager to use frontier AI technologies.

The momentum we see in India is incredible. We're seeing tremendous growth. The growth in India we've seen has tripled year over year. And so we're seeing a lot of that growth.

When we think about India, we fundamentally believe that if you build for India, you can build for the world. India is really leading the adoption of the next generation. When you think about the population mix between 18 and 24 years old, that is a booming sector in India, Jay said, speaking at CNBC-TV18's Global Leadership Summit 2025.

 

He highlighted how India's developers and businesses are actively engaged in deploying AI, which has also inspired features like the study mode in ChatGPT, tailored based on Indian student usage. Jay noted OpenAI's decision to make ChatGPT Go free in India to enhance accessibility and affordability.

Also Read

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI faces 7 lawsuits claiming ChatGPT drove people to suicide, delusions

Tech Wrap November 5

Tech Wrap Nov 5: WhatsApp on Apple Watch, Moto G67 Power, OpenAI Sora app

Sora app by OpenAI

After iOS, OpenAI's Sora app arrives on Android in select regions: Details

OpenAI

OpenAI's IndQA to deepen focus to contextualise Indian languagespremium

Studio Ghibli, ChatGPT, OpenAI, artificial intelligence

Japanese publishers urge OpenAI to stop using their work for training AI

Jay lauded India's engineering talent, stressing the importance of the market not only for India but for the global AI ecosystem. Jay expressed optimism about AI's transformative potential across sectors in India and the prospects for future collaboration with Indian enterprises and policymakers.

My takeaway from being in India for the last couple of days is the talentThe engineering talent is unparalleled India certainly has tremendous talent, and we're very, very excited to partner with the ecosystem, he said.

OpenAI is set to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, underlining the swift uptake of its AI tools in a market that is ChatGPT's second-largest after the US and among its fastest-growing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

Spotify's 'Listening Stats' feature

Spotify now offers shareable weekly recap of top music picks: How to check

Gemini Live in Android Auto (Image: Google)

Google begins rolling out Gemini to Android Auto with Live support: Report

Apple iOS 26.2 public beta 1 on iPhone 17 (Screenshot)

Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta for iPhones: What's new, how to update

OnePlus 15 smartphone (Source: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 15 to launch in India with 165Hz display, 7300mAh battery: Details

Topics : OpenAI AI technology artifical intelligence ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon