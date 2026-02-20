India using ChatGPT for technical tasks at nearly 4x global average: OpenAI

Friday, February 20, 2026 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

OpenAI on Friday said that India’s use of ChatGPT for technical tasks is nearly four times the global average, while the use of the agentic coding application Codex is nearly three times the global average. Users in India also ask more coding and learning questions than most markets, the company said.
 
“AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it — and that’s a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions. Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India’s AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype,” said Ronnie Chatterji, the Chief Economist, OpenAI.
 
 
The data has been shared by the company under a new initiative, Signals, the company said. Signals is a new public data initiative which will provide recurring, privacy-preserving indicators and de-identified datasets on how ChatGPT is being adopted and used across regions, age groups and task types.
 

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

