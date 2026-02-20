Tech Wrap Feb 20: Realme P4 Lite, WhatsApp group, Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2

Realme has launched the P4 Lite smartphone in India, expanding the existing P4 series. Powered by the UNISOC T7250 Processor, the Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 6300mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with AI-powered features such as AI call Noise Reduction 2.0, AI boost and more.

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Group Message History, which allows group members to share recent chat messages with people who are newly added to a group. According to WhatsApp, the new option is designed to help new group members understand recent conversations that took place before they joined the group. Until now, new users joining a group could not see earlier messages and often had to ask others to explain what they missed. The rollout is happening in phases, and the feature will become available to more users over time.

Amazfit has unveiled the T-Rex Ultra 2, a new addition to its rugged smartwatch lineup aimed at athletes and explorers tackling long, complex routes. The company said that the watch focuses on long-distance navigation, extreme durability, and extended battery life. The company says the T-Rex Ultra 2 is designed for people who rely heavily on mapping, endurance tracking and on-watch decision-making in unpredictable environments.

Google has started rolling out Gemini 3.1 Pro, the latest upgrade to its artificial intelligence (AI) model lineup. The update is making its way to the Gemini app and is also available inside NotebookLM for eligible users. According to the company, this version improves the core reasoning abilities of Gemini, aiming to handle more layered and demanding tasks. In practical terms, that could change how people rely on AI for studying, analysing information, coding, or even working on creative ideas.

Samsung is giving its Bixby assistant another shot at relevance. The company has announced a beta rollout of a redesigned version of its voice assistant alongside One UI 8.5, positioning it as a more conversational “device agent” that can understand natural language and handle phone settings with less back-and-forth. In simple terms, Samsung wants Galaxy users to stop digging through menus.

WZATCO has launched the Yuva Horizon smart projector in India, expanding its home entertainment portfolio. The projector boasts 1500 ANSI lumens brightness and native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with support for 4K input. It supports projection sizes of up to 150 inches and also includes auto focus, digital focus and auto keystone correction for easier setup. Additionally, it comes with Google TV built in.

Nothing Phone 4a series to get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: What to expect Google has announced three new productivity features in Chrome on the web. The update introduces the ability to split screen within a single window, add PDF markup directly in the browser and save PDFs directly to Google Drive without downloading them first. According to the Google blog, the update focuses on reducing tab switching, making document edits easier and simplifying file management. Together, these features aim to simplify workflows and keep everything in one place. Here’s a look at what’s new.

Nothing is set to unveil its Phone 4a series on March 5. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the lineup on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 4a series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but it has not specified which chipset will power the devices. The Nothing Phone 4a series could feature two phones: Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Perplexity’s AI browser Comet is set to arrive for iPhone users next month. As per the official listing of Comet on the Apple App Store, the application will be available for users starting March 11. Currently, a “Get” button is visible on the app listing on the Apple App Store. The app listing features pictures revealing how the Comet AI browser will look on iPhones.

Meta is set to discontinue the standalone Messenger website. According to the company’s update on its help page, the Messenger website (messenger.com) will stop working from April 2026. After that, users who want to access Messenger on a computer will need to log in through Facebook instead. The company said that once the website is removed, users visiting the Messenger website will be automatically redirected to facebook.com/messages. Chats will remain accessible on the Facebook website, and users can continue messaging through the Messenger mobile app. It is to be noted that the standalone Messenger desktop app is no longer available.

Google has announced that it is currently experimenting with a new “conversational AI” feature for its YouTube for TV users, introducing additional functionality for users who access the microphone option. The experiment introduces a conversational “Ask” option that appears beneath videos and works with the microphone on supported remotes. For now, the company says the test is limited to a small group of users.

Reddit is testing a new AI-powered shopping feature within its Search tool that displays product suggestions directly in search results. The update places product listings alongside relevant discussion threads. The company mentioned that several users rely on Reddit to read reviews and opinions before making a purchase decision. According to Reddit, this feature is intended to make it convenient for users to identify and access the products mentioned in those conversations. Currently, the feature is available to select users in the US.

Microsoft has reportedly admitted to a flaw in its AI-powered workplace assistant, Copilot Chat, that led to some users’ confidential emails being accessed and summarised unintentionally. According to a report by the BBC, in this issue, Copilot Chat became capable of pulling content from emails stored in a user’s Drafts and Sent Items folders, including messages that were labelled as confidential. For the uninitiated, Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat is the company’s generative AI tool integrated into apps such as Outlook and Teams.

Qualcomm has announced a partnership with Tata Electronics at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, wherein Tata will manufacture Qualcomm’s automotive modules in India. Speaking to Business Standard, Senior Director and India Business Head of Automotive, IoT, Connectivity and Broadband at Qualcomm India, Manmeet Singh, said the collaboration is focused on manufacturing system-in-package (SiP) automotive modules at Tata Electronics’ upcoming facility in Assam, rather than on chip fabrication itself.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, said India must prioritise building “biotech sovereignty" that is embedded in AI, calling it a "strategic and geopolitical necessity" for the country’s future.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its last day on Friday, with several prominent business figures and global leaders, including Sundar Pichai, Mathias Cormann, Salil Parikh and Dario Amodei, scheduled to speak at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Google's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai, on Friday said the United States (US)-India partnership has a "critical role to play" in shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Delivering the keynote address at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Pichai said, "We are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries. The best outcomes are not guaranteed. We must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone and everywhere".

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers India a historic opportunity to emerge as the world’s creative powerhouse, Uday Shankar, Vice-Chairman of JioStar India Private Limited, said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting how the technology could reshape the country’s media and entertainment landscape.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday highlighted the mounting global challenges facing the agriculture sector, saying food systems worldwide are under strain due to climate volatility, falling water tables, deteriorating soil health, fragile supply chains, and unpredictable global markets.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said his country advocates governance which ensures that artificial intelligence (AI) strengthens democracy, social cohesion and sovereignty of nations. In his address at the Leaders' Plenary Session at the AI Impact Summit here, he also asserted that putting human beings at the "centre of our decisions is an urgent task".

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) could raise global growth by 0.8 per cent and help India realise its ambition of becoming a developed nation.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to India from February 18 to19, to participate in the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, reaffirming the growing strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Trump administration is planning a new Peace Corps initiative that would send thousands of US science and math graduates abroad to boost foreign countries’ reliance on American technology and reduce global adoption of competing products from China, according to a US official.

India is set to formally join Pax Silica--the US-led effort on artificial intelligence and supply chain security on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held here in the national capital. Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

For years, social media companies have disputed allegations that they harm children's mental health through deliberate design choices that addict kids to their platforms and fail to protect them from sexual predators and dangerous content. Now, these tech giants are getting a chance to make their case in courtrooms around the country, including before a jury for the first time.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday praised the AI Impact Summit, saying the first couple of days had gone "extremely well" and "some glitches" can happen at any "large event". He said what has been impressive is the attendance of presidents, prime ministers, and world leaders who have come with a strong message of wanting to see a newly integrated world in artificial intelligence development.

Institutions need not be gung-ho about the use of AI-based solutions until they are tested and trustworthy, a government official said on Friday. Rohit Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General, Data Informatics & Innovation Division, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), also suggested that government departments should make the relevant data AI-ready by creating files that are readable by a computer.

Sovereignty in artificial intelligence (AI) does not imply isolation or complete self-reliance, but rather strategic control, Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said on Friday. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Gupta stressed that global interdependence in technology is inevitable. "We will always remain interconnected and interdependent across the world."

India's story of growth, insulated from AI exposure, could propel its markets to the front of investors' minds and draw back foreign cash, as a shakeout in bets on artificial intelligence gathers pace elsewhere.

Former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan, on Friday said artificial intelligence can have a significant positive impact on healthcare, especially in regions where specialist doctors are scarce.

Nvidia is close to finalising a $30 billion equity investment in OpenAI, replacing a previously announced $100 billion multiyear partnership that never progressed beyond a preliminary agreement, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The government is thinking of creating a "complete AI stack" anchored in anonymised datasets that can be accessed by researchers and startups to power the next wave of innovation, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday.

The United States used the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to outline an ambitious strategy aimed at strengthening global partnerships around artificial intelligence, emphasizing sovereignty, adoption, and the export of American AI technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the potential of harnessing artificial intelligence technology in various sectors like agriculture, environmental protection, and promoting higher education in mother tongue, among others, with CEOs of AI and deeptech startups.

AI will bring about a fundamental change, creating new devices, experiences and services, offering a 'massive opportunity', which offers India an 'incredible' chance to benefit from the transformation, Qualcomm President and Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon said on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed optimism about India's growing leadership in artificial intelligence, stating that the country is set to play a global leadership role in AI and related industries.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday said the convergence of biological intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) can drive a paradigm shift in medicine, enabling breakthroughs in predictive healthcare, regenerative science and lifespan management.

India is focusing on a model where the government, philanthropists and the private sector can collaborate to ensure that affordable computing capacities are accessible to all, Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg said on Friday.

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on Friday emphasised the importance of having a safe, inclusive and equitable artificial intelligence available for everyone. Speaking at a session at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, Lammy said that the world faces two parts with respect to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI will replace operating systems and applications in mobile phones with AI agents, marking a fundamental shift in the mobile industry, said Qualcomm President and Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon at a keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday.