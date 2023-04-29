close

Indian consumers want new phone series not to be more than 5-10% costlier

In terms of expectations, consumers want them to show fast and improved performance making processor an important decision for OEMs to select

IANS New Delhi
smartphone

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Most Indian consumers want the new smartphone series models not to cost more than 5-10 per cent that the current version, a report has shown.

Around 4 per cent of those surveyed still feel the price of new edition should remain the same.

Apart from these in the premium and luxe segments, consumers expect new editions of their favourite smartphones to have e-sims, wireless charging and IP67 rating for water and dust protection, according to the survey by Techarc.

In terms of expectations, consumers want them to show fast and improved performance making processor an important decision for OEMs to select.

The chipset is the key component defining the performance of a device and 91 per cent of the respondents expect the new editions to offer fast and improved performance than the predecessor model.

"While a brand may have several series to target different user cohorts, customers have their own mapping and recognise these brands in entry, mid, premium and luxe segments respectively depending on the series catering to a particular segment," said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and founder of Techarc.

Apple's iPhone topped the chart where 79 per cent of the respondents said that they eagerly look forward to the new edition launch of its main flagship smartphone series.

Within Android ecosystem, OnePlus topped the list, securing second position in the overall list.

 

Around 71 per cent of the respondents said that they look forward to OnePlus flagship number series launches. At the moment, OnePlus 11 series is the latest edition available for purchase.

Interestingly, Google's Pixel smartphone, which has not been yet impressive in terms of sales, is in the top 10 smartphones that consumers watch out for.

Other expectations that users have from new editions of the smartphone models include new features and innovations, better and higher specifications and improved design and build quality.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : smartphones Indian smartphone market

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

