Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales

Announced globally in July, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro from Taiwanese electronics maker arrived in India on November 25. The gaming-centric are available on Vijay Sales’ online portal and retail stores. The ROG Phone 6 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in white and black colours at Rs 71,999. The ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage will be available in white colour with ROG Vision rear OLED display at Rs 89,999.

“We are very excited with enabling offline purchase experience for ROG Phones in India with Vijay Sales. At we constantly evolve to meet the experiences of our consumers seek. Availability of ROG Phones at Vijay Sales will enable a wider set of Gaming Gods in country to experience the superlative capabilities of Ultimate Gaming Weapon. The ROG Phone 6 at Vijay Sales Stores and vijaysales.com and gain its possession to #RuleThemAll. I am sincerely thankful to Mr. Nilesh Gupta for this joint endeavour and passion to enable the offline buying experience for ROG Phone 6 series in India,” said Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, India.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the bring improved design with IPX4 rating, industry leading AMOLED screen of 165Hz refresh rate, up to 18GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage, and two new air trigger controls.

Here are the details of the Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro:

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of up to 165 refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is HDR10+ certified and boasts touch latency of 23ms. Both the are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. The smartphones boast 6,000 mAh big-capacity batteries, supported by a 65W fast wired charger.

Both the phones, however, come with a 30W wired charger in the box.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro boast Dirac-tuned two symmetrical 5-magnet 12x16 super linear speakers that are powered by Cirrus Logic CS35L45 mono amplifiers. Like the predecessors, the phones have side-mounted USB-C port for charging in landscape orientation. However, the pogo pin connectors are skipped in the new models because of the new AeroActive Cooler 6, which draws power from the USB-C port.

Among the gaming-centric upgrades, the phones get AirTrigger 6 technology for better sensitivity, positioning, and motion control gestures. Along with the AeroActive Cooler 6, the phone supports up to 18 specific touch points on the screen mapped with ultrasonic sensors. Importantly, the AirTrigger 6 system works outside of games to activate useful actions or apps with a simple squeeze motion in portrait mode.

Besides AirTrigger 6, the phones bring revamped Armoury Crate and Game Genie platform. Through Armoury Crate, users can customise performance, touch, display, and network related settings on a game-by-game basis.