Instagram 'Instants': Step-by-step guide to hide the feature, unsend photos

Instagram has globally rolled out a new feature called “Instants,” which allows users to share disappearing photos directly through DMs. Designed for quick and casual sharing, similar to Snapchat, the feature sends photos instantly after the shutter button is tapped. However, many users are now looking for ways to hide or disable Instants after accidentally sharing photos without realising they were being sent immediately.

The feature appears directly inside the Instagram inbox and has confused some users who are used to reviewing content before posting. Instagram has added options that let users hide Instants from their inbox or undo accidentally shared photos.

What are Instagram Instants?

Instants is a new photo-sharing feature inside the Instagram inbox that allows users to send disappearing photos to Close Friends or mutual followers. Unlike Stories or feed posts, these photos vanish after being viewed.

According to Instagram, the feature is meant for sharing quick, real-life moments instead of carefully edited content. Users can react privately to Instants, and there is no public viewers list. The company is also testing a separate Instants app in select countries, including India. The app is expected to launch on both Android and iOS in the coming days.

Why users are confused

When users open Instants for the first time, Instagram shows a short tutorial explaining that photos disappear after viewing. However, many people have reported accidentally sending photos because of how the camera interface works.

Once the Instants camera opens, users see a shutter button along with a toggle for “Friends” and “Close Friends.” By default, the feature is set to “Friends.” Tapping the shutter button instantly sends the captured photo to everyone on the Friends list.

Since Instagram usually allows users to preview and edit content before posting, many users were surprised by the instant-send system. According to posts shared on Reddit, several Instagram users are frustrated with the new Instants feature, mainly because photos are sent immediately without a confirmation step. Some users said they accidentally shared photos while testing the feature and only realised later that the images had already been delivered.

ALSO READ: Apple spent years securing Mac, researchers broke it with Mythos in days Others criticised the default “Friends” setting, saying it makes accidental sharing easier. A few users also claimed the feature keeps reappearing even after being disabled. Despite the criticism, some Reddit users appreciated that Instagram has added options to hide Instants from the inbox or undo sent photos.

How to hide Instants from your inbox

Users who do not want Instants appearing in their inbox can hide the feature through Instagram settings.

To do this:

Open Instagram and go to your profile.

Tap the three-line menu in the top-right corner.

Open “Content Preferences” under the “What you see” section.

Turn on the “Hide Instants in inbox” option.

Once enabled, Instants will no longer appear in the DM inbox.

ALSO READ: Netflix is developing AI animation studio for short-form content: Report For users who do not want to disable the feature completely, Instagram also allows temporary hiding of Instants by holding the Instants section in the inbox and swiping right.

How to undo or unsend an Instant

Instagram also provides an “Undo” option immediately after sending an Instant. Users can tap it quickly to retract the photo before anyone views it.

Additionally, users can open the archive section from the camera screen and delete an Instant. This will unsend the photo for anyone who has not opened it yet.