Netflix is developing AI animation studio for short-form content: Report

Netflix is reportedly expanding its use of artificial intelligence by setting up a new studio focused on creating content with generative AI tools. According to a report from The Verge, the streaming company has launched a team called INKubator, which will mainly work on animated short-form content using AI-powered production workflows. INKubator’s long-term plan is reportedly to build AI-powered production systems, tools for artists, and secure platforms that can support multiple animation projects at the same time.

The move highlights Netflix’s growing interest in AI technology at a time when the entertainment industry continues to debate how AI should be used in filmmaking and animation.

What is generative AI?

Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence systems that can create new content such as images, videos, music, scripts, or text based on prompts and training data. These tools are designed to generate material that looks similar to content made by humans. In animation and video production, generative AI can help create backgrounds, characters, voice effects, visual styles, and even short video clips. Companies are increasingly exploring the technology to reduce production time and costs.

However, the use of AI in entertainment has also raised concerns among artists, writers, and animators over job security, copyright issues, and the originality of AI-generated work.

Netflix’s new AI-focused studio

According to the report, INKubator is still in its early stages and is currently hiring for several key positions, including a head of technology. This suggests that the studio may take some time before releasing any public projects.

ALSO READ: Your Google account's free cloud storage may get reduced soon, here's why As reported by The Verge, several LinkedIn profiles suggest that Netflix quietly launched the INKubator unit in March. The studio’s leadership reportedly includes Serrena Iyer, who has previously worked in strategy and operations roles at DreamWorks Animation, MRC Studios, and A24 Films. One of the job listings for the studio describes INKubator as a “next-generation, creative-led, GenAI-native animation studio” aimed at combining AI innovation with storytelling.

The initial focus of the team is expected to be animated shorts and special content created with AI-based tools. However, job listings reportedly indicate that Netflix may eventually expand the studio’s work into longer-form productions such as series or films. The company has not officially announced a release timeline for any AI-generated content from the studio.

ALSO READ: Spotify adopts Apple's tech for podcasts, cuts subscription prices in India The report also suggests that Netflix’s upcoming vertical video feed for mobile users could become a platform for showcasing short AI-generated content. Vertical videos are short videos designed for smartphone viewing, similar to the format used by apps such as TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Netflix has reportedly already been experimenting with AI in different areas of its business. The company uses AI tools in advertising and recommendation systems, and it recently acquired InterPositive, an AI startup founded by Ben Affleck. As streaming companies continue exploring AI tools, Netflix appears to be positioning itself among the major platforms experimenting with AI-driven entertainment content.