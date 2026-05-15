Spotify adopts Apple's tech for podcasts, cuts subscription prices in India

Spotify has announced that its podcast hosting platforms, Spotify for Creators and Megaphone, will adopt Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology for video podcasts. The move means video podcasts hosted through Spotify’s platforms can also be distributed more easily on Apple Podcasts, expanding compatibility across services. Apple introduced support for HLS video podcasts on Apple Podcasts earlier this year with the rollout of iOS 26.4.

Additionally, Spotify has revised its Premium subscription pricing in India, reducing the cost of individual plans and removing the Lite tier from its lineup.

What is HTTP Live Streaming (HLS)?

Hypertext Transfer Protocol Live Streaming (HLS) is a video streaming protocol developed by Apple. A protocol is essentially a set of rules that devices and apps follow to transfer data over the internet. HLS was designed to make streaming smoother on devices with changing internet speeds, especially smartphones.

Instead of loading an entire video file at once, HLS breaks the video into smaller chunks. This allows the stream quality to automatically adjust depending on the user’s network connection. If the internet speed drops, the stream shifts to a lower-quality version to avoid buffering.

For podcasts, HLS also enables switching between video and audio-only playback. This can help users save mobile data or continue listening when the screen is locked. The protocol additionally supports offline downloads and dynamic ad insertion, which allows ads to be added or changed automatically during playback.

How RSS still fits into podcasts

Spotify said audio-only RSS podcast feeds will continue to be supported for platforms that do not work with HLS video streams.

RSS, short for Really Simple Syndication, is the open standard traditionally used for podcast distribution. It allows podcast creators to publish episodes that can be accessed across multiple apps and services without relying on a single company’s ecosystem.

Unlike RSS, HLS is proprietary technology owned by Apple. This has raised some concerns about whether large platforms could gain greater control over podcast distribution in the future. However, supporters argue that using a common streaming standard can also improve compatibility and user experience across apps.

ALSO READ: Your Google account's free cloud storage may get reduced soon, here's why Spotify has not yet shared a timeline for when HLS support will fully roll out across its creator platforms.

Spotify expands video podcast tools

Spotify is also expanding access to its distribution API. API, short for Application Programming Interface, is a system that allows different software platforms to communicate and share features.

ALSO READ: OpenAI brings Codex to ChatGPT on iOS and Android: Here's what it can do Podcast hosting platforms, including Audioboom, Audiomeans, Podigee, Podspace, and Libsyn, can now use Spotify’s API to distribute video podcasts, access monetisation tools, and view video analytics.

Spotify reduces Premium subscription prices in India

Spotify has announced a major revision to its Premium subscription pricing in India. The update comes months after Spotify introduced a tier-based Premium structure with Standard, Lite, and Platinum plans. With the change, Spotify has effectively merged its Lite and Standard plans. Users can now access the full Premium experience, including offline downloads and high-quality 320kbps audio streaming, at a lower price point.

Earlier, Spotify’s Rs 139 Lite plan came with limitations such as no offline downloads and lower audio quality. The company has now reduced the price of the Standard plan to Rs 139 from Rs 199 and discontinued the Lite tier altogether. This means users paying the same amount now get access to additional Premium features that were previously unavailable under the Lite subscription.

Spotify has also lowered its student plan pricing to Rs 69 per month from Rs 99. It should be noted that there is no price change for the Platinum subscription.

The revised subscription prices are already available for new users through the Spotify app and website. Existing subscribers currently on the older Rs 199 Individual Premium plan are expected to be moved to the new Rs 139 pricing during upcoming billing cycles. Spotify may also provide users with an option to manually switch plans through account settings within the app.