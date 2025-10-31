Friday, October 31, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Lenskart IPO off to a sluggish start despite positive reviews, strong GMP

Lenskart IPO off to a sluggish start despite positive reviews, strong GMP

Lenskart IPO Day 1 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), reviews, timeline, and other key details here

Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lenkart IPO Day 1 Subscription update: Despite receiving largely favorable reviews from brokerages and strong momentum in the grey market, Lenskart’s maiden share sale saw a muted response from investors on the first day of its IPO. The technology-driven eyewear retailer aims to raise ₹7,278.02 crore through the public offering.
 
So far, the public issue has received bids for 1,31,03,735 shares against 9,97,61,257 on offer till 11:30 am on Friday, October 31, translating to a subscription of 13 per cent. Among investor categories, retail investors have subscribed 52 per cent of their portion, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have booked 13 per cent. Demand was lowest among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who have placed bids for only 15,244 shares against 5,42,01,608 shares reserved for them, according to NSE data.  ALSO READ | Lenskart raises ₹3,268 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Lenskart IPO Grey market trends

Amidst this, unlisted shares of Lenskart continue to command a solid premium in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market trends reported that unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹473 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹71 per share or 17.66 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹402 per share.

Brokerage reviews on Lenskart IPO

Notably, the company has garnered broadly favourable reviews from brokerages. Reliance Securities and SMIFS have recommended subscribing to the Lenskart IPO, while Choice Institutional Equities and SBI Securities have rated the offering as “Subscribe for long term.” READ MORE

ALSO READ | Thinking of investing in Lenskart IPO? Don't miss these 10 points from RHP

 

Lenskart IPO details

The public offering comprises a fresh issue of 53.5 million equity shares aggregating ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale of 127.6 million shares aggregating ₹5,128.02 crore. The company has set the price band at ₹381-402 per share, with a lot size of 37 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor would need ₹14,874 to bid for the minimum lot of 37 shares and ₹1,93,362 to bid for the maximum of 13 lots (481 shares).
 
The Lenskart IPO three-day subscription window is tentatively set to close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Thursday, November 6, with successful allottees expected to have shares credited to their demat accounts by Friday, November 7. Shares are slated to make their D-Street debut on Monday, November 10, 2025.
 
While the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, the fresh issue proceeds will be used for capital expenditure toward new company-owned stores in India, lease and license payments, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing and promotion, as well as potential inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
 

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

