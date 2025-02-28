Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meta's AI chatbot could soon get a standalone app like Grok: Details here

Meta's AI chatbot could soon get a standalone app like Grok: Details here

Meta reportedly believes a standalone app could make Meta AI more accessible to users who are not active on its platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Meta is reportedly planning to launch a dedicated app for its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, Meta AI, to compete with rivals like Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT. According to a report by The Verge, the company is working on a standalone mobile app for Meta AI, which could launch as early as the second quarter of this year.
 
Meta AI is currently integrated into various platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. However, the company believes a standalone app could make the AI assistant more accessible to users who are not active on these platforms. Like other AI chatbots from rivals, Meta AI is capable of natural conversations, problem-solving, and image generation.
 
 
The move follows a similar approach by Elon Musk's AI company xAI, which recently launched a dedicated app for its chatbot Grok. Previously, Grok was only available within the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Last month, Meta announced that Meta AI would gain Memory features, enabling it to remember details from one-on-one conversations with users on platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger. This data will be used to personalise responses in future interactions. For instance, the AI can retain information about a user's travel preferences or dietary habits to suggest vacation plans and recipes. Additionally, Meta AI will have access to certain details from users' Facebook and Instagram profiles to provide tailored recommendations. For example, it could suggest local outdoor activities based on the home location listed on a Facebook profile.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

