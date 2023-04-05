close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meta's Facebook to let you play games during video calls on Messenger

The tech giant said that there are 14 free-to-play games available in Messenger video calls on iOS, Android, and the web, with no installs required

IANS San Francisco
Facebook

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta's cloud gaming service Facebook Gaming has announced that users can now play their favourite games during video calls on Messenger.

"This new, shared experience in Messenger makes it easy to play games with friends and family while in a video call, allowing you to deepen connections with friends and family by engaging in conversations and gameplay at the same time," the company said in a blogpost.

The tech giant said that there are 14 free-to-play games available in Messenger video calls on iOS, Android, and the web, with no installs required.

Games include a mix of brand new titles, such as "Card Wars" by Bombay Play and "Exploding Kittens" by Coatsink as well as some fan favourites like "Mini Golf FRVR" by FRVR and "Words With Friends" by Zynga.

While each game supports a different number of players, most games can be played by just two people, the company said.

The games can be accessed by starting a video call on Messenger, tapping the group mode icon in the centre, and then tapping on the "Play" icon.

Also Read

Google to expand gaming service 'Play Games' on PC to more regions

Players lose progress, in-game money after bug in GTA Online hit accounts

Google launches Play Points rewards programme for users in India

Epic Games to launch its 'Unreal Editor for Fortnite' on March 22

League of Legends, TFT's source codes stolen after cyber attack: Riot Games

Snapchat introduces some safety enhancement tools in its AI chatbot

Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

ChatGPT opens door to four-day week structure, says Nobel Prize winner

NASA Psyche Mission set to launch in Oct 2023 with new flight plan

Designer develops ChatGPT-based AI clock that tells time with short poems

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the "Meta Verified" plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

--IANS

shs/prw/pgh

Topics : Facebook | Facebook Messenger | Gaming

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet
2 min read

ChatGPT opens door to four-day week structure, says Nobel Prize winner

ChatGPT
3 min read

NASA Psyche Mission set to launch in Oct 2023 with new flight plan

NASA Psyche Mission is set to launch in Oct 2023 with new flight plan
3 min read

Designer develops ChatGPT-based AI clock that tells time with short poems

artificial intelligence
2 min read

Coming soon to a mall in Mumbai, Apple's first retail store in India

Apple Store
2 min read

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read

Two auto stocks touch 52-week highs; have zoomed up to 30% in two days

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, RIL, ONGC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd, HCL Tech

sensex, BSE
5 min read

India muscles in on $447 bn space economy amid China, Russia's isolation

oneweb satellite launch
5 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon