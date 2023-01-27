JUST IN
Fortnite on iOS, Google Play won't be available to players under 18
Google commits to complying with EU rules, says European Commission
The apps Indians love: All about mobile internet usage by age and gender
India-made 4G, 5G technology stacks may go global during G20 meet
GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use
Microsoft to reveal network issue that caused major outage across services
Apple's iOS 17 may come alongside iPhone 15 series with improved efficiency
After iPad Pro, Apple's iPhone 15 may support Wi-Fi 6E network: Report
Microsoft working on File Explorer update with UI improvement on Windows 11
Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Fortnite on iOS, Google Play won't be available to players under 18
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Players lose progress, in-game money after bug in GTA Online hit accounts

The players of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online have reported losing game progress, stealing of in-game money and ban from game servers due to an alleged vulnerability in the PC version of the game

Topics
Gaming | Video games | Digital games

IANS  |  San Francisco 

GTA Online Game
Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Game

The payers of Rockstar Games' popular multiplayer action-adventure game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online have reported losing game progress, stealing of in-game money and ban from game servers due to an alleged vulnerability in the PC version of the game.

According to BleepingComputer, the developer of the 'North' Grand Theft Auto V cheat exploited a new "remote code execution" vulnerability in the PC game client to remotely change player account attributes (such as zero their money balance), corrupt accounts, and even ban players from the game.

Originally released in October 2013, GTA Online is a multiplayer version of Rockstar Games' popular action-adventure game series, with updates added to it for free.

The North GTA Online cheat developer added these new features on January 20, as part of its 2.0.0 release, according to the report.

However, on January 21, the developer removed these abusive features, apologising for the mayhem they had caused.

"Removed bad sport/corrupt account for players (bad judgement on my part for adding this public)," read a changelog for the North cheat.

"Removed take money from player (bad judgement on my part for adding this public)," it added.

The reversal, however, came too late, as many gamers had already been affected.

The Rockstar Games support forum has been inundated with user reports of account issues since the cheat's release, the report mentioned.

--IANS

shs//prw/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gaming

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU