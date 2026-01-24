Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta temporarily blocks teen access to AI characters ahead of LA trial

Meta temporarily blocks teen access to AI characters ahead of LA trial

The move comes the week before Meta - along with TikTok and Google's YouTube - is scheduled to stand trial in Los Angeles over its apps' harms to children

Meta

Teens will still be able to access Meta's AI assistant, just not the characters (Photo: Reuters)

AP San Francisco
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is halting teens' access to artificial intelligence characters, at least temporarily, the company said in a blog post Friday.

Meta Platforms Inc, which own Instagram and WhatsApp, said that starting in the "coming weeks," teens will no longer be able to access AI characters "until the updated experience is ready"  This applies to anyone who gave Meta a birthday that makes them a minor, as well as "people who claim to be adults but who we suspect are teens based on our age prediction technology."  The move comes the week before Meta - along with TikTok and Google's YouTube - is scheduled to stand trial in Los Angeles over its apps' harms to children.

 

Teens will still be able to access Meta's AI assistant, just not the characters.

Other companies have also banned teens from AI chatbots amid growing concerns about the effects of artificial intelligence conversations on children.

Character.AI announced its ban last fall. That company is facing several lawsuits over child safety, including by the mother of a teenager who says the company's chatbots pushed her teenage son to kill himself.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Jan 23

Tech Wrap Jan 23: Motorola Signature, Forza Horizon 6, Redmi Note 15 Pro

ChatGPT Atlas update

You can now organise tabs into groups on ChatGPT Atlas browser: What's new

Forza Horizon 6 (Image: Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 6 to launch on May 19, gameplay trailer released: Watch here

Redmi Note 15 Pro series

Redmi Note 15 Pro series launching in India on January 29: What to expect

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode

After Gemini, Google expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search

Topics : Artificial intelligence Instagram whatsapp teenager Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday