Tech Wrap Jan 23: Motorola Signature, Forza Horizon 6, Redmi Note 15 Pro

Motorola has launched the Motorola Signature smartphone in India alongside the Moto Watch on January 23. Both products were unveiled earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 and are now available for the Indian market. Consumers who purchase the Motorola Signature will get access to exclusive Signature Club benefits, which include perks such as golf course access, VIP travel assistance, and other premium services.

Playground Games has released the first gameplay trailer for Forza Horizon 6. During the Xbox Developer Direct 2026, the developer also confirmed that the game will launch on May 19 for Xbox Series X and S, and PC. A PlayStation 5 release is planned for a later date this year. The open-world racing title is set in Japan, featuring dense urban areas alongside expansive natural landscapes. According to automotive publication Motor1, the Toyota GR GT Prototype will serve as the cover car for Forza Horizon 6.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will launch in India on January 29. The lineup is expected to include two smartphones: the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. The company has also shared teasers highlighting key specifications of the upcoming devices. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with HDR support and will use the company’s “Redmi Titan structure” technology for improved durability.

Google is expanding its Personal Intelligence feature to AI Mode in Search, allowing the experience to use personal context from select Google apps to deliver more relevant answers. The feature is optional and is currently available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. Powered by the Gemini 3 model, AI Mode lets users interact with Search more naturally, including speaking a query, uploading an image, or using Google Lens to ask questions about what they see.

Google is adding a new Me Meme feature to Google Photos that lets users turn their images into memes. According to Google, Me Meme uses generative AI to help users create fun, personalised images that can be saved to the photo library or shared easily on social media. The Me Meme feature appears inside the Create tab and is now rolling out to Google Photos in the US on both Android and iOS. The feature is expected to expand to more regions soon.

Apple has confirmed that App Store search results will soon show more than one ad, expanding sponsored placements beyond the single promoted result at the top. The ad placement change will roll out from March 2026 and will be supported on both iPhones and iPads. The company updated its Apple Ads website to outline how the expanded ad placements will work and when users and developers can expect to see the change.

Sony has unveiled two new wireless turntables — the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT — expanding its vinyl lineup. The new turntables offer wireless playback, and the option to digitise vinyl records, while still supporting traditional wired setups. Sony said that the new models are aimed at both first-time listeners and audiophiles.

OpenAI has rolled out a new set of updates for its agentic browser, ChatGPT Atlas. According to the company’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the update introduces tab grouping, a vertically stacked search results layout, and an “Auto” option that lets the browser switch between ChatGPT and Google for searches. The release also includes several performance and usability improvements aimed at making Atlas more practical for everyday browsing.

Microsoft used its Developer Direct 2026 showcase to share new gameplay footage, developer insights, and launch timelines for four upcoming Xbox titles scheduled to arrive throughout 2026. The event featured presentations from Playground Games, Game Freak, and Double Fine, highlighting Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Beast of Reincarnation, and a surprise new multiplayer title, Kiln. Microsoft confirmed that all four games will support Xbox Play Anywhere and will be playable across Xbox consoles, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and more, with several launching day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Moto Watch gets a lot right on the fundamentals. It stands out with its premium, mature design that feels closer to a traditional wristwatch than a typical smartwatch, strong battery life that easily stretches beyond a week, clear calling performance, and Polar-backed wellness insights. The display size, detailing on the dial, and overall comfort further strengthen its appeal as a lifestyle-focused smartwatch rather than a flashy gadget. That said, key gaps hold it back from being a complete package. Step tracking inconsistencies, unreliable GPS path tracking, limited depth in sleep data visualisation, and the complete absence of navigation support are hard to ignore.