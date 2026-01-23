Forza Horizon 6 to launch on May 19, gameplay trailer released: Watch here

Playground Games has released the first gameplay trailer for Forza Horizon 6. During the Xbox Developer Direct 2026, the developer also confirmed that the game will launch on May 19 for Xbox Series X and S, and PC. A PlayStation 5 release is planned for a later date this year. The open-world racing title is set in Japan, featuring dense urban areas alongside expansive natural landscapes. According to automotive publication Motor1, the Toyota GR GT Prototype will serve as the cover car for Forza Horizon 6.

Forza Horizon 6: What to expect

As per the Motor1 report, the newly announced Toyota GR GT Prototype will headline the game, while the setting draws heavily from real-world locations in Japan. Well-known spots such as the Daikoku Parking Area and Ginkgo Avenue are said to appear in near-authentic form. Roads inspired by the Mount Haruna mountain pass and Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway have also been adapted to suit the open-world racing format. The trailer further hints at a circuit resembling Ebisu, suggesting that dedicated track-style driving may be part of the map.

The car roster includes several Japan-focused additions. Vehicles spotted in the trailer reportedly include the Toyota Chaser X100, Daihatsu Copen, and Honda Beat, expanding the selection of domestic Japanese cars. Playground Games has confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 will feature around 550 cars at launch.

On the gameplay front, Forza Horizon 6 introduces new systems aimed at creativity and social play. A new area called “The Estate” gives players control over an entire mountain valley that can be customised with structures, landscaping, and roads to create a personalised driving space that other players can visit. Garages are now customisable with visual elements such as posters and paint styles, while a revamped car meet feature allows players to exchange tunes, liveries, and cars. Competitive driving also sees updates with a new Rogue Battle mode for one-on-one races on mountain passes, along with quality-of-life additions such as the ability to add windows in the livery editor.

Forza Horizon 6: Gameplay trailer