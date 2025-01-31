Business Standard

Microsoft launches Intel-powered Surface Pro 11, Laptop 7 for businesses

Microsoft launches Intel-powered Surface Pro 11, Laptop 7 for businesses

The new Intel Core Ultra (series 2) powered Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 support Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Microsoft has launched Intel chip-powered versions of its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 for businesses. With this, businesses can choose between Qualcomm's Arm architecture-based Snapdragon X series chips and Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors for these devices. Both these devices also support Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform and get AI-powered features exclusive to the platform.

Intel Lunar Lake chip-powered Surface devices: What's new

Surface Laptop 7
 
The Surface Laptop 7 with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors are available in two screen size options: 13.8-inch and a larger 15-inch model. Both these models can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chips, with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The design of the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 7 remains identical to the Qualcomm Snapdragon version.
 
 
Specifications-
  • Display: 13.8-inch/15-inch PixelSense Flow display, 2304 × 1536 resolution (13.8-inch) / 2496 × 1664 resolution (15-inch), 120Hz refresh rate, 10-point multi-touch, Dolby Vision IQ, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 236V / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 238V / Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 266V / Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 268V
  • GPU: Intel Arc Graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Battery: Up to 20 hours of local video playback (13.8-inch model) / Up to 22 hours of local video playback (15-inch model)
  • Camera: Full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera
  • Ports: 2 X USB-C with USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface connect port, MicroSDXC Express card reader(15-inch model)
Surface Pro 11
 
The Surface Pro 11 with Intel Lunar Lake chips also looks identical to their Arm-based counterparts. Surface Pro 11 features a 13-inch display with the option between LCD and OLED panels. Like the new Surface Laptop 7, the Surface Pro 11 is configurable with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chips, and offers similar memory and storage options.
 
Specifications-
  • Display: 13-inch PixelSense Flow display LCD / OLED, 2880 × 1920 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-point multi-touch, Dolby Vision IQ, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR mode (OLED)
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 236V / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 238V / Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 266V / Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 268V
  • GPU: Intel Arc Graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Battery: Up to 14 hours of local video playback
  • Camera: Quad HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera
  • Ports: 2 X USB-C with USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, Surface Connect port, Surface Pro Keyboard port

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

