Microsoft's Copilot Health can analyse medical records, data from wearables

Microsoft has introduced Copilot Health, a new feature within its Copilot service that helps users understand their health information. The tool brings together data such as medical records, wearable device information and health history, and uses AI to analyse it and provide insights. The company said that the feature is designed to help people understand possible health patterns and prepare better for doctor consultations, rather than replace medical professionals.

Similar to this, Amazon recently launched Health AI, an assistant that helps users ask health questions, review records, manage prescriptions and more. On the other hand, OpenAI has also introduced ChatGPT Health, which allows users to connect medical records and wellness apps for more personalised health answers.

Copilot Health: What it does

According to Microsoft, Copilot Health works by combining a user’s health records, wearable device data and health history in one place. Once this information is connected, the system uses AI to identify patterns and generate personalised insights.

The platform can integrate activity levels, sleep data, vital signs and other trends from more than 50 wearable devices, including services such as Apple Health, Oura and Fitbit. It can also access medical records from hospitals and healthcare providers in the US through the HealthEx system. These records may include visit summaries, medication lists and test results.

Users can also connect comprehensive laboratory results from the testing service Function. Microsoft said that the system aims to turn scattered health information into a clearer overview of a person’s health trends, helping users understand issues such as sleep patterns, activity levels or changes in vital signs.

Answers include citations and links to source material, along with expert-written health explanations from Harvard Health. The service can also help users find doctors who accept their insurance by connecting to real-time provider directories in the US. The company said that searches can be filtered by specialty, location, language and insurance coverage.

Privacy and security controls

Microsoft noted that Copilot Health has been designed with additional privacy safeguards because it handles sensitive health data. Conversations and personal information are kept separate from the general Copilot system and are protected using encryption and strict access controls. Users can disconnect wearable devices or medical records at any time. Additionally, the company noted that data stored in Copilot Health is not used to train AI models.

Rollout

Copilot Health will be introduced through a phased rollout. Microsoft has opened a waitlist for people interested in testing the feature early. The service will initially launch in English in the US and will be available to users aged 18 and older. The company said that support for more languages and regions will be added later.