Instagram tests clickable links in post captions for paid users: Report

Meta is reportedly testing a new feature on Instagram that allows clickable links directly inside post captions. According to a report by Engadget, the company has confirmed to it that links in captions are being tested but are currently limited to Meta Verified subscribers.

Currently, users can only add links in Stories, Reels and their profile bio. Several users rely on “link in bio” tools to direct followers to external websites. If Meta rolls out clickable links in captions more widely, it could change how creators share links with their audience.

Clickable links spotted in Instagram posts: What’s new

According to the report, the test was first spotted by a blogger who shared screenshots showing a clickable Substack link inside an Instagram caption. As reported, the blogger also received an in-app notification indicating that she could share up to 10 links per month via captions.

ALSO READ: iQOO Z11x 5G with 7,200mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price The functionality reportedly has some limitations in its current form. According to Engadget, the clickable link appears when viewing the post through Instagram’s mobile app. However, the same post does not show a clickable link when accessed through Instagram’s website.

ALSO READ: Apple lowers app store cut in China in move to fend off local regulators Meta confirmed to Engadget that it is currently testing the ability to add links to captions for Meta Verified subscribers. However, the company did not provide details about how many users are included in the test or whether the feature will be rolled out more broadly. The report also noted that it is unclear whether the monthly limit of 10 links will remain if the feature expands.

In related news, Meta announced a new safety feature for Instagram last month that will notify parents if their teen repeatedly searches for self-harm-related terms within a short period of time. This includes searching for phrases that suggest they want to harm themselves or general terms like “suicide” or “self-harm”. According to Meta, the alerts will apply to families using Instagram’s parental supervision tools and are part of the platform’s broader efforts to strengthen protections for teen users.