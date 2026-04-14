Microsoft to retire Outlook Lite app next month: What it means for users

Microsoft has reportedly confirmed that it will shut down its email app, Outlook Lite, on May 25, 2026. Confirming to TechCrunch, the company said that the Outlook Lite app will technically still open after the deadline, but it will no longer function properly. The Outlook Lite app was introduced in 2022. It was built as a lighter version of the standard Outlook app, aimed at Android devices with limited storage and regions with slower internet connectivity.

READ: Apple releases iOS 26.5 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update According to Microsoft's support page, the app had already been marked for retirement, with the company announcing last year that it would be removed from the Google Play Store in October 2025. The company said users will need to switch to the main Microsoft Outlook Mobile app, which offers broader support for mailbox features and compliance capabilities.

Microsoft to retire Outlook Lite app: Details

According to Microsoft, users will not be able to access their mailboxes, and core features such as navigation and in-app actions will stop working after the deadline. Microsoft had stopped allowing new downloads of Outlook Lite from October 6, 2025. The existing users are now being advised to switch as soon as possible to avoid disruption.

Another report from Neowin mentioned that user accounts will not be deleted as part of this change. Emails, calendar entries and attachments will remain safe and accessible. Users can retrieve all their existing data simply by signing in to the Outlook Mobile app with the same account credentials.

To make the switch easier, Microsoft has included an ‘Upgrade’ option within the Outlook Lite app itself. This option redirects users to the Google Play Store, where they can download the Outlook Mobile app. Alternatively, users can manually search for the app on the Play Store.