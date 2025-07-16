Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

Sonos Move 2 speaker launched in India. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on Apple Macs. Acer Swift Lite 14 laptop launched. BGMI 3.9 update. Xbox cloud streaming on PCs. Microsoft Copilot Vision

  US-based audio brand Sonos has launched its new portable speaker – Move 2 in India. The new Sonos Move 2 speaker brings stereo sound and is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. Additionally, the speaker offers flexibility in connectivity with support for both Bluetooth and WiFi streaming. The company claims that the Move 2 speaker is made for every setting — from living rooms and balconies to weekend getaways and open-air adventures.
   
  CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch on Apple Silicon Macs on July 17. The game promises enhanced visuals and smooth gameplay on M-series chip-powered devices. This version includes all content released to date, such as the Phantom Liberty expansion.
 

  Acer has introduced the Swift Lite 14 AI laptop in India as part of its Copilot+ PC lineup. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra processor, the laptop supports AI-powered functionalities such as multitasking and content creation. It also includes a Copilot key for one-touch access to Microsoft's AI assistant in Windows 11.
 
  Krafton has rolled out version 3.9 of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), introducing a new game mode inspired by the Transformers franchise. The update also includes new gameplay mechanics and themed events.
 
  Microsoft is testing a new cloud streaming feature that allows users to play Xbox console games they own on Windows PCs via the Xbox app. The feature, available to Xbox Insiders through the PC Gaming Preview program, requires an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
 
  Microsoft is enhancing Copilot Vision on Windows with broader screen reading capabilities. Previously limited to two apps at once, the updated feature now scans the full desktop or any selected app window to deliver real-time insights and task support.
 
  Google has introduced a special offer for Indian students, providing a free one-year subscription to the Gemini AI Pro Plan. Eligible students aged 18 and above must complete their registration by September 15, 2025.
 
  The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a high-severity alert concerning Microsoft Windows and Office users. According to the advisory, multiple security vulnerabilities in Microsoft products could expose users to potential cyber threats. Given the widespread use of these platforms across India, the agency highlighted that both individual and business users could be at significant risk.
 
  Samsung has introduced new anti-theft features in India through its One UI 7 security update. These enhancements build upon existing Android security tools with additions like Identity Check and Security Delay, expanding on Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock capabilities.
 
  Following criticism over changes to its terms of service, Dutch file-sharing company WeTransfer clarified that it does not use user-uploaded files to train AI models. The firm has also updated its policy language to clear up any misunderstandings.
 
  Apple is preparing for the release of the iPhone 17 series, expected to consist of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the existing Plus variant.
 
  Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, has dropped S Pen support in favor of a slimmer and more durable design. As reported by PCMag via ET News, Samsung acknowledged that accommodating the stylus would have required additional internal hardware, which was sacrificed to maintain a lighter form factor.
 
  Apple’s iOS 26 update adds three new AI-driven tools that enhance how users interact with screenshots. These tools—Add to Calendar, Image Search, and Ask ChatGPT—make screenshots more actionable, helping users complete tasks like scheduling, shopping, or gathering information with fewer steps.
 
  Samsung has confirmed it will launch the Galaxy F36 5G in India on July 19. The company revealed key specs ahead of the launch, including camera features and AI-driven enhancements. The phone will be priced under ₹20,000.
 
  The Vivo X Fold 5 stands out as one of the most refined foldables on the market. It combines a sleek, lightweight build with a powerful 6000mAh battery and high-performing cameras, especially its telephoto portrait lens—delivering strong performance without the usual bulk.
 
  Apple has announced a $500 million investment in MP Materials, a rare earth mining company, as part of its effort to localize its supply chain. This move aligns with broader goals to shift iPhone production to the U.S. and reduce dependency on China, following pressure from the Trump administration.
 
  OpenAI is working on new features that could rival Microsoft Office tools like Excel and PowerPoint. According to The Information, users will soon be able to create and edit spreadsheets and presentations directly within ChatGPT, bypassing Microsoft software altogether.
 
  Latent content analysis explores how text can carry hidden meanings and emotional cues. This method can help reveal subtle political biases or emotional tones in communication. Recent studies suggest that AI models like GPT-4 are approaching human-level skill in recognizing sentiment, sarcasm, and intensity across varied texts.
 
  After OpenAI restricted access to its advanced tools last year, Chinese developers turned to open-source AI platforms—particularly those from Meta—to continue progress. Backed by state support, infrastructure investment, and local development, China is accelerating its AI ambitions through homegrown and community-driven alternatives.

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Bluetooth audio devices Samsung Mobiles Acer laptop

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

