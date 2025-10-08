Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola rolls out Android 16 update in India: Eligible phones, new feature

Motorola rolls out Android 16 update in India: Eligible phones, new feature

Motorola joins Samsung and Google to release Android 16. The software update brings Moto Secure 5.5, Modes, improved hotspot connectivity, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 16 update to select smartphones in India. With the update, the Chinese smartphone brand introduces a refreshed interface and strengthened device security. For now, the Android 16 update will be rolled out to the Motorola Edge 60 Pro (review), Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (review), and Motorola Edge 50 Pro (review). However, a broader rollout for other Motorola smartphones may follow soon. According to the company, this update will bring improved camera systems, enhanced performance, and Motorola’s clean Android interface.
 
Notably, till now, only Google and Samsung have released stable Android 16 updates. Motorola has become the third to join the list. Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16 update, currently in beta phase, is likely to be rolled out soon to eligible smartphones. Additionally, OriginOS 6 and OxygenOS 16 will be released in October.
 

Motorola Android 16 update: Eligible smartphones

  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Android 16 update: What’s new

  • Notification auto grouping: Users won’t have to deal with multiple alerts, as the devices will group notifications. Earlier, individual notifications were displayed.
  • Improved support for hearing devices: As per Motorola, the Android 16 update will provide clearer calls and easier control across brands, including Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio devices.
  • Hotspot: To connect to a hotspot connection, earlier users had to manually enter their hotspot password on other smartphones, including their own secondary smartphone. However, now, this update allows devices signed into the same Google account to connect automatically without the need for passwords, offering smooth connectivity across tablets and Chromebooks.
  • Modes and personalisation: The update introduces “Modes,” a new feature that adapts device behaviour to activities like sleeping, driving, or working. Each mode will manage notifications, app activity, and display or sound settings. As per the company, Advanced Protection enhances security instantly with a single tap.
  • Messages and Phones: The company has said that the new update will bring spam protection via Google Play Store updates, Caller ID improvements, and updated Voicemail options. Till now, basic spam protection, caller ID, and standard voicemail settings have been offered to users.
  • Security: Moto Secure 5.5, successor to Moto Secure 5.0, comes with Android 16 update, which prevents a stolen or lost phone from shutting down. As per the company, advanced privacy dashboard and controls will also arrive with the update.
  • Battery and system diagnostics: Detailed battery information with health stats and new device diagnostics, along with component health monitoring, have also been introduced. So far, basic system information was visible on smartphones.
  • Setup: Improved privacy and security setup, “Stay up to date” option, refreshed rating and feedback layout have also been introduced.
  • Accessibility: Certain features have been improved in Android 16 update, including flash notifications, audio adjustment, timing controls, and text-to-speech.
  • Language: System languages and regional preferences have been expanded with the new update.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

