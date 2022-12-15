JUST IN
Business Standard

Music streaming app Spotify to bid farewell to several of its audio shows

In April, the Swedish audio service had integrated its live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, into its main app itself

ANI 

Photo: Reuters
Time's running up for some of the audio show productions on the popular audio streaming service.

Spotify recently decided to put an end to the production of some of its audio shows.

As per a report by US-based tech portal, TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Spotify confirmed the end of some audio shows on the audio platform like "Deux Me After Dark," "Doughboys: Snack Pack," "The Movie Buff" and "A Gay in the Life".

However, shows like "The Fantasy Footballers" and "The Ringer MMA Show" would continue to operate their accompanying live audio offerings, TechCrunch cited the spokesperson.

In April, the Swedish audio service had integrated its live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, into its main app itself.

Greenroom was formerly known as 'Locker Room', which Spotify acquired in March 2021 after its 62 million USD purchase of its owner company, Betty Labs, as per a report by TechCrunch.

On the other hand, the audio streaming service had completely separated its play and shuffle buttons in August, though the feature was only made available for its Premium subscribers.

"This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to. Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered," Spotify wrote on its blog.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 08:15 IST

