CCI closes antitrust inquiry against Google over real-money gaming apps

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has closed its antitrust inquiry against Google over its policies for real-money gaming (RMG) apps, following a complaint filed by gaming firm WinZO Games. CCI, in its order, said that the ban on online money games has fundamentally changed the market that was at the centre of the investigation.

The case dates back to 2022, when online gaming company WinZO approached the CCI, alleging that Google was abusing its dominant position through its Play Store, Google Ads and payment-related policies.

WinZO Games had raised concerns that Google was allowing only daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy apps under a pilot programme on the Play Store, while excluding other RMG apps.

In November 2024, the CCI ordered a detailed investigation after forming a prima facie view that Google may have violated provisions of the Competition Act relating to abuse of dominance.

The company said that such selective treatment could create a “two-tier” market by giving some gaming developers better access and visibility while putting others at a competitive disadvantage.

During the investigation, Google filed a commitment application in February 2025 and subsequently revised its proposal. Under its second revised offer, Google proposed allowing all legally permissible skill-based RMGs on the Play Store, subject to certification and other requirements. It also proposed allowing advertisements for permissible games of skill.

However, the regulatory landscape changed after Parliament enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The Act, along with the rules framed under it, came into force on May 1, 2026. The law prohibits online money games, their advertisements and facilitation of payments for such games, without distinguishing between games of skill and games of chance. The government had said the legislation was aimed at prohibiting online money gaming while providing a framework for e-sports and online social games.

The CCI noted that the validity of the law is under challenge before the Supreme Court, but no stay on its operation had been brought to the regulator's notice.

The change in law meant that there was no longer a lawful RMG market on the Play Store or Google Ads where one category of developers could be given access while another was excluded, the regulator said. It also meant that the relief originally sought by WinZO — allowing RMG apps on the Play Store and their advertisements — could no longer be granted.

Google had also closed its RMG pilot programme and stopped accepting real-money gaming advertisements from January 2026, before the new law came into force.

WinZO, too, sought to withdraw its complaint at an August 25 hearing, citing the change in law. The CCI said it was not bound to close the case merely because the complainant wanted to withdraw it, but concluded independently that continuing the proceedings would serve no useful purpose.

The regulator has kept the door open to examining Google's conduct in the future. It said that if the relevant provisions of the online gaming law are stayed, struck down, repealed or cease to operate, and Google engages in alleged anti-competitive conduct, the CCI could take cognisance of it afresh.

Google spokesperson on the CCI verdict said: "We welcome the CCI’s decision to conclude this matter. This order reflects our constructive engagement with the Commission throughout this process. We remain committed to building a safe and secure ecosystem."