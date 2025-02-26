Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Noise Master Buds with 'Sound by Bose' audio now on sale: Price, features

Priced at Rs 7,999, the Noise Master Buds offer adaptive sound isolation of up to 49dB, support for Spatial Audio, and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

The new Noise Master Buds, featuring expertly tuned audio with Sound by Bose technology, are now available for purchase in India. The maiden Master Series earbuds by the Indian electronics brand Noise come with premium features such as adaptive sound isolation with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, and support for advanced Bluetooth audio codecs.
 
Noise Master Buds: Price and availability
  • Price: Rs 7,999
  • Colours: Onyx, Titanium, and Silver
  • Availability: The earbuds are now available on the company's official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and select retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.
Noise Master Buds: Details
 
 
The Noise Master Buds come equipped with 12.4mm drivers, which the company claims are built using premium materials like PEEK and Titanium. For noise cancellation, the earbuds offer adaptive sound isolation up to 49dB. They also support advanced audio codecs such as LHDC (Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec) for an enhanced listening experience. Additional features include Spatial Audio support, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, the earbuds also feature a Low Latency Mode for gaming.

The company said the Master Buds are designed for an active lifestyle while ensuring comfort. They are made with soft-touch materials for a snug fit that minimises ear pressure. Additionally, the earbuds are rated IPX5 for sweat and water resistance.
 
As for battery life, Noise said the Master Buds feature the company's InstaCharge technology, offering up to six hours of playtime with a quick 10-minute charge.

Topics : Noise Bose Earbuds

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

