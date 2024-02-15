Nothing says Phone 2a will be cheaper but deliver same quality as Phone (1)

Nothing is gearing up for the Phone (2a) launch, which is scheduled for March 5. In a runup to the launch event, the London-based start-up did a candid Q&A session with CEO Carl Pei where he spoke his mind out about the smartphone segment in general and the thoughts that led to Phone (2a). In the conversation, Julie from the Nothing content team posed an interesting question to Carl.

Julie asked, “You’ve actually said on-record before that Phone (1) was not sold with a markup. So how can we make this phone cheaper, but still deliver the same quality.”

This is not the first time a parallel has been made between the upcoming Phone (2a) and the Phone (1). Earlier, the company said, “Phone (2a) leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.”

This time, however, Nothing has officially hinted that the Phone (2a) will also be cheaper.

You can watch the complete 10-min session in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Nothing has confirmed an in-person launch event in India for the Phone 2a.

“We’re pleased to invite our community members in Delhi to come and celebrate with us at our in-person keynote event on the evening of Tuesday 5th March,” Nothing said in a community post.

Nothing Phone (2a) launch event: Details

Date: March 5

Time: 5:00 pm

Venue: Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India

Ticket price: Rs 999

Available on: PayTM Insider

Nothing Phone (2a): What to expect

According to media reports, the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a dual-camera set up on the back in a horizontal orientation. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor and a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front camera, the Nothing Phone(2a) is expected to get a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.