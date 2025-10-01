Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon unveils Echo devices designed for Alexa+, Kindle Scribe, and more

Amazon unveils Echo devices designed for Alexa+, Kindle Scribe, and more

Amazon at its fall hardware event unveiled a range of new products, including Alexa+, new Echo devices, Fire TV lineup, Kindle Scribe, Blink and Ring cameras

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has unveiled upgrades across its entertainment, smart home, and productivity devices. The company announced a new range of Fire TV lineup with Alexa+, next-generation Echo smart speakers and displays, a redesigned Kindle Scribe with colour support, Blink 2K cameras, Ring’s first 4K cameras with AI-powered pet search, and the launch of Alexa+, a generative AI-powered assistant available for Prime members.

Amazon fall hardware event: Everything announced

Alexa+

Amazon introduced Alexa+, a generative AI-powered assistant for Prime members (free) or $19.99/month otherwise. As per Amazon, Alexa+ uses large language models and “experts” to manage smart homes, make reservations, order groceries, and provide personalised recommendations. It is accessible via Echo devices, a new mobile app, and a browser interface. 
 

Fire TV lineup with Alexa+

Amazon introduced updated Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Select ($39.99), 2-Series and 4-series ($159.99 onwards), and Omni QLED TVs ($479.99 onwards).

The Omni QLED series has been claimed by the company to deliver up to 60 per cent brighter visuals, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive support, and Omnisense technology for room-aware experiences. Alexa+ integration allows conversational search, scene-finding in movies, live sports updates, and personalised recommendations. 

Echo devices for Alexa+

Amazon unveiled four new Echo devices built for Alexa+: Echo Dot Max ($99.99), Echo Studio ($219.99), Echo Show 8 ($179.99), and Echo Show 11 ($219.99). Powered by new AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips and Omnisense sensor fusion, the devices are said to provide enhanced audio, edge AI processing, and proactive contextual interactions. Echo Studio and Dot Max support Alexa Home Theater for surround sound with Fire TV. 

Refreshed Kindle Scribe

Amazon redesigned the Kindle Scribe for productivity, adding an 11-inch display, quad-core processing, and AI-powered notebook search. The new Kindle Scribe starts at $499.99, Kindle Scribe Colorsoft at $629.99, and the Scribe without front light at $429.99, with US availability later this year and UK/Germany early next year. The lineup supports colour pens, highlighter tools, shading, document import from Google Drive and OneDrive, and AI-assisted note summaries.

Ring 4K cameras and AI-powered pet search

Ring introduced Retinal Vision 4K cameras, including Wired Doorbell Pro ($249.99), Outdoor Cam Pro ($199.99/$299.98 PoE), Spotlight Cam Pro ($249.99/$349.98 PoE), Floodlight Cam Pro ($279.99), Wired Doorbell Elite ($499.99), and 2K devices Indoor Cam Plus ($59.99) and Wired Doorbell Plus ($179.99). Features include Alexa+ Greetings, Familiar Faces recognition, and the Search Party AI tool for locating lost pets.

Blink 2K camera lineup

Blink launched its Outdoor 2K+ ($89.99), Mini 2K+ ($49.99), and Blink Arc ($99.99, mount $19.99). As per Amazon, Outdoor 2K+ offers 4x zoom, noise-canceling two-way audio, smart notifications, and long-lasting battery. Mini 2K+ is said to provide indoor monitoring with similar 2K clarity in a compact design. Blink Arc uses dual cameras for panoramic coverage.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

