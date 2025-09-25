Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / CMF, Optiemus form $100m JV to make India global hub for operations

CMF, Optiemus form $100m JV to make India global hub for operations

CMF and Optiemus Infracom will invest $100 million in a JV that makes India the base for operations, R&D and manufacturing, creating 1,800 jobs and a global export hub

Nothing logo first brand store

The initial capacity of the facility will be 500,000 phones a month. Nothing currently holds a 2 per cent share of the Indian smartphone market and has sold seven million phones globally.

BS Reporters Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

London-based technology company Nothing on Thursday announced that CMF, previously a sub-brand, has formed a joint venture with Optiemus Infracom, which will hold a 65 per cent stake. India will become the base for CMF’s operations, R&D and manufacturing.
 
Both companies will invest $100 million and create over 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years as they establish the country as a global production and export hub for Nothing and CMF products at a manufacturing unit being set up in Noida. So far, Nothing has invested over $200 million in India, CMF said in its release.
 
The new manufacturing unit will not depend on production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits and will also make phones for other players.
 
 
The new manufacturing unit will not depend on production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits and will also make phones for other players.
 
Carl Pei, chief executive officer of Nothing, said in the release: “India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry. CMF has been well received by the market since we launched it two years ago. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to now build it into India’s first truly global smartphone brand. Our joint venture with Optiemus is a key milestone toward making that vision a reality.”

Optiemus brings engineering and production capabilities, and its expertise in supporting global brands and establishing robust manufacturing and export opportunities further strengthens India’s position as a global hub for electronics manufacturing, the release said.
 
India is at the centre of CMF’s global operations, including the relocation of its global marketing to India. It has appointed Himanshu Tandon as vice-president of CMF Business. Nothing also recently announced its $200-million Series C funding at a $1.3-billion valuation led by Tiger Global, with Nikhil Kamath joining as one of the new investors.
 
Ashok Gupta, executive chairman of Optiemus, said in the release: “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Nothing; it will allow us to further strengthen our world-class manufacturing capabilities for the products of today and tomorrow.”
 
He added: “Global brands choosing India to build is a testament to the strength of the Indian ecosystem and the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership goes beyond high-tech manufacturing — it will empower us to create export-ready products that will be designed in India, showcasing the innovation and talent of our people to the world in the coming years.”

Topics : Make in India Nothing smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

