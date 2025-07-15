Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nasscom launches US CEO Forum to boost India-US tech collaboration

Nasscom launches US CEO Forum to boost India-US tech collaboration

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar has been named Chair of the Forum, while Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, will serve as Co-Chair

The forum will bring together leading Indian tech CEOs and key US stakeholders to drive strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development.

Press Trust of India New York
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Industry body Nasscom has launched a special forum to deepen India-US technology collaboration and provide a platform to reinforce the bilateral tech corridor as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

The Nasscom US CEO Forum was launched at the Consulate General of India in New York last week.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar has been named Chair of the Forum, while Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, will serve as Co-Chair.

Conceived as a premier leadership platform, the Nasscom US CEO Forum aims to advance the technology and innovation partnership between India and the United States, one of the world's most forward-looking bilateral relationships, the industry body said in a statement.

 

The forum will bring together leading Indian tech CEOs and key US stakeholders to drive strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development.

A major milestone for the IndiaUS tech corridor! the Indian Consulate said in a post on X on the launch of the forum which is a strategic platform to strengthen cross-border technology collaboration reaffirming India's position as a trusted technology & innovation partner.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan said in a statement that the creation of the platform is timely, and it has potential to act as a force multiplier for India-US tech partnership and the future of innovation, talent, and global leadership.

Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar said the US CEO Forum brings together industry leaders to foster meaningful collaboration, align with key stakeholders, and explore new frontiers in innovation, talent, and investment.

As both nations look to shape a future driven by technology and shared values, the Forum aims to strengthen connections that generate lasting impact across economies, communities, and global markets, Nambiar said.

The Nasscom statement added that through strategic dialogue, policy engagement, and thought leadership, the forum advances the broader vision of deepening bilateral trade, as outlined in the Mission $500 Billion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. The initiative aims to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

"The US CEO Forum will serve as a sustained engagement platform to reinforce the IndiaUS tech corridor as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth," the statement said.

Addressing the forum's launch at the Consulate, New York City Mayor Eric Adams reaffirmed NYC's commitment to strengthening ties with India's thriving innovation ecosystem, the Consulate's post on X said.

The newly formed forum's chair Kumar noted that we are at the cusp of a new tech era driven by AI and deep tech, and this Forum will act as a vital bridge to navigate that transformation and unlock shared opportunities.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner for the Mayor's Office of International Affairs Dilip Chauhan said India's tech community continues to play an important role in driving global innovation.

"Many of your companies are not only dealing in digital transformation but also creating jobs and investing significantly in the US, especially in New York City, Chauhan said.

The forum will also focus on advancing the IndiaUS tech partnership from collaboration to co-creation, unlocking the transformative potential of AI, semiconductors, clean tech, and future skills.

It will explore how cross-border partnerships can build resilient, secure, and innovation-led digital ecosystems.

The launch brought together leaders from tech, policy, and industry to advance the IndiaUS technology partnership.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

