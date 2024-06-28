OnePlus Ace 3 Pro with 6100 mAh 'Glacier Battery' goes official: Details

OnePlus has launched the Ace 3 Pro, an inaugural smartphone powered by its Glacier Battery. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus Pad Pro in its home country. Both the devices are expected to come to India, too. However, there has been no official confirmation from the brand as yet.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: Details

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is powered by a 6,100mAh battery, making it the biggest battery in OnePlus handsets. The smartphone supports 100W Super Flash charging.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ AMOLED curved screen of 120Hz refresh rate, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and the brand has claimed that this is the first Android device capable of running Genshin Impact video game at 120fps. The device boots Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone arrives with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Talking about the camera, it features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP camera is offered on the front.

The device boasts IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity is covered by near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.

The device is offered in Green Field Blue, Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition, and Titanium Mirror Silver colour options.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved screen, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: up to 24GB

Storage: up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6,100mAh

Charging: 100W

OS: Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1

The Glacier Battery has a high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material, which OnePlus said has energy density much higher (23.1 per cent higher) than the energy density of standard graphite batteries. Additionally, the company said that despite higher capacities, batteries developed using OnePlus Glacier Battery technology offer higher charging speed, longer life and stable voltage.