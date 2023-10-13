close
Sensex (-0.34%)
66241.30 -225.08
Nifty (-0.48%)
19719.90 -94.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5977.60 -2.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.24%)
40561.50 -98.65
Nifty Bank (-0.67%)
44298.50 -298.20
Heatmap

UK clears Microsoft Activision deal; removes last hurdle to gaming deal

It signals certain victory in the Xbox maker's quest to acquire Activision, maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise

Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft's purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday from Britain's competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the $69 billion deal and removing a last obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.
The Competition and Markets Authority's blessing was expected after it gave preliminary approval last month to a revamped Microsoft proposal meant to address concerns that the deal would harm competition and hurt gamers.
It signals certain victory in the Xbox maker's quest to acquire Activision, maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise.
The companies had agreed to extend an original mid-July deadline to October 18 to overcome the British regulator's objections. The approval also helps Microsoft avoid paying Activision a $4.5 billion penalty if the deal doesn't close.
The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers, the watchdog said.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company was grateful for the thorough review and decision.
We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide, he said.
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick also welcomed the news: We look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team.
Since the deal was announced in January 2022, Microsoft has secured approvals from antitrust authorities covering more than 40 countries. Crucially, it got a thumbs-up from the 27-nation European Union after agreeing to allow users and cloud gaming platforms to stream its titles without paying royalties for 10 years.
But the deal faced resistance from British and American regulators who worried it would stifle competition in the video game industry. Top rival Sony also feared it would limit PlayStation gamers' access to Call of Duty, Activision's long-running military shooter series.
The US Federal Trade Commission lost a court bid to pause the deal so that its in-house judge could review it. The FTC has not given up, appealing the decision and last month filing notice of its plan to resume that trial. That signals the US regulator's intention to unwind the deal even after it closes.
In the meantime, the UK regulator was the last major obstacle to the transaction going through. The CMA's approval came after Microsoft updated its offer in August.

Also Read

Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard for UK

Microsoft, Activision CEOs to defend $69 billion deal in fight with FTC

Microsoft, US regulators head to court over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal

US FTC files injunction to halt Microsoft's Activision deal: Report

Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by judge

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Israel-Hamas war: EU asks X for information on hate speech, illegal content

CERT-In issues high severity vulnerability warning for Google Chrome

Microsoft blocks Windows 7/8 users from upgrading to Windows 11 for free

Technologies like AI, quantum computing may alter global order: RBI Dy Guv

Under the restructured deal, Microsoft will sell off cloud streaming rights outside of the EU and three other European countries for all current and new Activision games released over the next 15 years to French game studio Ubisoft Entertainment.
British regulators had initially blocked the transaction in April over concerns Microsoft could withhold Activision titles from the emerging cloud gaming market, where players can avoid buying pricey consoles and stream games to their tablets or phones.
Then, in an unprecedented move, the UK watchdog delayed its final decision, saying it needed to reconsider and agreeing with Microsoft to put appeal proceedings on hold.
One factor was the EU's approval, granted after Microsoft promised to automatically license Activision titles royalty-free to cloud gaming platforms. Another material change of circumstance that the watchdog said it needed to consider, according to court documents, was an agreement Microsoft signed with Sony to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation for at least 10 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Microsoft Gaming gaming industry

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN Playing 11Operation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon