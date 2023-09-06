Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

OpenAI brings Canva plug-in to ChatGPT to sharpen edge in AI. Details

ChatGPT Plus subscription allows users to employ the updated GPT-4 large language model to generate long-form content

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing

Photo: Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI announced that it has introduced a Canva plug-in for its AI Chatbot, ChatGPT. The plug-in lets users create visuals like banners, logos, graphics, and more quickly.

With the integration of the new plug-in, ChatGPT Plus users can create visual products for any social media platform such as Instagram, X, and Facebook, among others.

How it works?

The plug-in is currently available exclusively on ChatGPT Plus, which is the paid version of the chatbot. A user can select from various templates available, and ChatGPT will create a custom template with the given text, so users don’t have to do it manually.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 (approx Rs 1,650) per month. The paid subscription allows users to employ the updated GPT-4 large language model to generate long-form content.

After importing an image from Canva, users can modify it easily with the right prompts and port and redirect the image back to Canva app to make further customisations. Other text-to-image generators, this plug-in doesn’t produce an image from scratch. It instead uses the templates from Cavnva to create a design required by the user quickly.

Also Read

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

The New York Times is considering legal action against OpenAI. Here's why

Tim Cook says he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but highlights need for regulations

52% of organisations express security concerns in using GenAI: Report

IDEMIA, Airtel, Nokia join hands for offline CBDC payment on feature phones

Funding into edtech sector plunges 48% in 2023 due to decreased demand

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G ahead of festive season

Apple working on affordable MacBook lineup to challenge Chromebooks: Report


Canva upgrading its AI game

In March, Canva added AI updates to its interface to enhance the design process. The updates included tools like  Text to Image, Magic Eraser, Translate and Magic Edit. Also,  the Beat Sync feature provides seamless music synchronisation with video content. The Canva plug-in on ChatGPT makes the design process faster and more efficient.

The move to add the Canva plug-in marks the latest step by Open AI to make GPT-4 multimodal, which the firm has been planning to execute for a long time. 

Topics : artifical intelligence Instagram Facebook BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon