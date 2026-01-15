Tech Wrap Jan 15: Gemini Personal Intelligence, BGMI, ChatGPT Translate

Google is widening Gemini AI’s capabilities with a new feature called Personal Intelligence. This addition aims to improve the relevance of Gemini’s responses by using personal context drawn from select Google services. With user consent, Gemini can access data from Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Search history to assist with answering queries and planning tasks. Google says the feature is meant to support everyday activities like information discovery and planning, while ensuring users retain control over their data.

Krafton India rolled out the BGMI 4.2 update on January 15, replacing the earlier 4.1 winter-themed version. The update introduces Primewood Genesis, a fantasy-themed mode that brings magical elements into gameplay. It also features tie-ups with Royal Enfield and Peaky Blinders, adding Continental GT 650 and Bullet 350 motorcycles, along with Peaky Blinders characters and a Thomas Shelby voice pack, available from January 19.

OpenAI has rolled out ChatGPT Translate as a standalone translation tool that supports more than 50 languages. According to OpenAI, it can handle text, voice, and image translation while considering tone, idioms, and context. The interface resembles Google Translate, featuring two text boxes for input and output and automatic language detection. Users can continue interacting by asking follow-up questions, requesting rewrites, or switching languages within the same chat.

Garmin has announced the Quatix 8 Pro, a new smartwatch designed for marine use that supports two-way satellite messaging through its proprietary inReach communication system. The device comes in a 47mm size and includes a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, titanium bezel, and sapphire crystal lens. It also offers cellular connectivity for voice calls, voice messages, and additional features.

Realme is preparing to launch the P4 Power smartphone in India. The company has shared a teaser on Flipkart’s microsite, hinting at extended battery life and display-related features. As per a GizmoChina report, the device is expected to feature a 10,000 mAh battery. The P4 Power is believed to correspond to the RMX5107 model, which was earlier listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database.

YouTube has announced updates aimed at giving parents greater oversight of how teens use the platform. According to a blog post, the changes focus on screen time controls, content quality, and easier account setup. Parents will now be able to set viewing limits for YouTube Shorts, and the company added that the option to block Shorts for specific periods will be introduced soon.

Google has updated the usage limit structure for its Gemini 3 AI models. The company has removed the shared quota between the Thinking and Pro models and raised daily prompt limits for paid users. Based on information shared on Google’s support page, each reasoning-focused model will now have its own separate usage cap, allowing users to switch models without worrying about depleting a shared limit.

NetEase Games is set to launch Season 6 of Marvel Rivals on January 16. The update introduces a new playable character, additional story content, system improvements, competitive adjustments, and several limited-time events. Servers will be offline for roughly two hours starting at 9:00 AM UTC (02:30 PM IST). Once live, Deadpool will be added to the roster, along with updates to progression systems, competitive rewards, and game modes.

Vivo could soon introduce the Vivo V70 series in India. A GSMArena report suggests that the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite may launch in February. These models are expected to replace the Vivo V60 and V60 Lite, which debuted in August and September 2025. The launch could also include the Vivo X200T. Additionally, Vivo is reportedly planning to release the Vivo V70 FE (Fashion Edition) in India at a later stage.

Apple is reportedly planning to announce new high-end MacBook Pro models on January 28. According to a 9To5Mac report citing Macworld, the company is expected to unveil MacBook Pro variants powered by the upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max chips on the same day its Creator Studio subscription launches. The report noted that both offerings target professional users, and a simultaneous launch could help Apple position them within a unified productivity and creative strategy.

UK-based tech brand Nothing has confirmed that prices for its upcoming smartphones will increase. The company cited a significant rise in memory costs, driven by demand from artificial intelligence data centres. On X, CEO Carl Pei stated that Nothing plans to raise prices across its smartphone lineup in 2026, as higher component costs make it difficult to maintain current pricing without compromising on specifications.

Apple Arcade is set to expand its library in February with several new titles, including a well-known PC strategy franchise. The subscription service offers more than 200 games across Apple devices without ads or in-app purchases. The headline addition is Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Arcade Edition, launching on February 5. Apple Arcade will also add Retrocade, Felicity’s Door, and I Love Hue Too+. Existing games will receive limited-time events and updates later in January.

OpenAI will buy up to 750 megawatts of computing capacity over three years from chipmaker Cerebras, as it looks to stay ahead in the AI race and meet rising demand. The two companies announced the agreement on Wednesday. According to a source familiar with the matter, the deal is valued at more than $10 billion over its duration.

Meta’s move to discontinue its professional fact-checking programme has drawn widespread criticism across the tech and media sectors. Critics warned that removing expert oversight could weaken trust and reliability in online information, particularly when profit-driven platforms are largely responsible for monitoring content themselves.

The year 2025 marked a major turning point in artificial intelligence. Technologies that were once limited to research environments began transitioning into everyday applications. Central to this shift was the emergence of AI agents — systems capable of using other software tools and operating with a degree of autonomy.

Elon Musk’s X announced on Thursday that it has disabled the ability of its AI chatbot Grok to generate sexualised images of real individuals. The decision followed criticism that the feature was being misused to target and harm women and children.