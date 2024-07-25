Google Maps to allow direct booking of Metro tickets in Kochi, Chennai

Tech giant Google on Thursday announced six major updates to Maps that address some of the most common challenges faced by customers in India.

Google also said that it is using artificial intelligence (AI) within Google Maps to fine-tune its existing routing algorithms to help four-wheelers avoid narrow roads whenever possible, without significantly impacting travel time or distance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In cases where taking a narrow road is unavoidable, users will be able to see clear callouts in Maps directions and navigation screens to get alerts about narrow sections on their route.

Miriam Daniel, VP & GM, Google Maps, said, “From a custom-built AI approach for tackling narrow roads and flyovers, to powering sustainable journeys with EV charging stations, as well as enabling the biggest community of Maps contributors to surface real-time road disruptions on the map, we’re excited to bring such helpful features to millions across the country. India truly is at the centre of our innovation, and we can’t wait to build the future of Maps right here.”





Among some of the new features, Google Maps will enable direct ticket booking for Metro rail in the cities of Kochi and Chennai, starting this week. Google has partnered with Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Namma Yatri to facilitate the same.

“Now, when you search for public transport directions in these two cities, you'll start seeing a new booking option for the Metro leg of your trip. With a simple tap, you'll be guided through the booking and payment process, powered by ONDC and Namma Yatri, eliminating the need to wait in line at the station,” said the company's blog.

There have always been complaints from Indian users about confusing navigation in the Maps when it comes to the distinction between flyovers and normal routes.

Google has tried to fix the issue by introducing flyover callouts on the routes. Starting this week, users will see flyover callouts in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler active navigation on Android apps and Android Auto.

iOS and CarPlay support will be coming soon, said the company.

The company in its update also announced that it will now provide information about EV charging stations and flyover alerts to commuters in India.

For EV charging stations, the company has collaborated with leading EV charging providers in India – ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq – to add information for over 8,000 charging stations.

Under the update, Maps will now provide information such as plug types (including those for two-wheelers) and real-time availability.

“This marks the first time we are launching EV charging stations for two-wheelers on Google Maps, and India is the first country to get this feature,” said the company.