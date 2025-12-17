Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta AI glasses can now amplify voices in live conversations: What's new

Meta AI glasses can now amplify voices in live conversations: What's new

The new v21 update adds Conversation Focus for clearer in-person audio and a Meta AI-powered Spotify feature to Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses

Meta AI galsses

The new Conversation Focus feature amplifies a speaker’s voice on Meta AI glasses to improve clarity in noisy environments

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta has started rolling out a new software update for its AI glasses, adding deeper Spotify integration with Meta AI and a new Conversation Focus feature aimed at improving the clarity of in-person conversations. The v21 update applies to devices such as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Oakley Meta HSTN, and is being released first to users enrolled in Meta’s Early Access Programme.

Meta AI glasses update: What’s new

One of the key additions in the v21 update is a feature called Conversation Focus. First announced at Meta Connect earlier this year, the feature uses the glasses’ open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person the wearer is speaking to, helping it stand out from surrounding background noise.
 
According to Meta, Conversation Focus is designed for environments such as busy restaurants, commuter trains and crowded public spaces. Users can adjust the level of voice amplification either by swiping the right temple of the glasses or through device settings, allowing it to be tuned based on the surrounding noise levels.

Also Read

Spotify's Prompted Playlist feature

Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes: What's new

Apple India

Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

Meta's 'commercially viable' Phoenix MR glasses delayed until 2027: Report

Tech Wrap December 4

Tech Wrap Dec 4: Apple Watch Hypertension alerts, Realme P4x, iOS 26.2 RC

Spotify Wrapped 2025

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Arijit leads as romance dominates listening in India

 
The update also introduces a new Spotify integration that allows users to play music based on what they are looking at. Using Meta AI and computer vision, users can issue commands such as, “Hey Meta, play a song to match this view,” prompting the glasses to request Spotify to play music aligned with the scene or object in view. Examples shared by Meta include recognising album artwork or selecting music to suit a specific setting, such as holiday decorations. 

Meta AI glasses update: Availability

Conversation Focus is currently rolling out to members of Meta’s Early Access Programme using Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Oakley Meta HSTN models in the US and Canada, according to the company.
 
The Spotify-based music feature will be available in English across a wider set of markets, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UAE, the UK and the US.

More From This Section

Samsung's 2026 Micro RGB TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches

CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features

Instagram for TV

Instagram comes to big-screen, will let you binge Reels on Amazon fire TV

BGMI

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master'

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

Macook Pro M5, Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon, OnePlus Pad 3, Kindle Paperwhite 2025, Logitech

Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

Topics : smart glass Spotify smart wearables market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon