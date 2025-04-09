Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO X8 Ultra listing on regulatory website reveals details ahead of launch

OPPO X8 Ultra listing on regulatory website reveals details ahead of launch

As per the listing on TENAA's website, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will have a side profile of 8.78mm and will weigh 226g

OPPO Find X8 Ultra (Image: OPPO China)

OPPO Find X8 Ultra (Image: OPPO China)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is set to launch its new flagship smartphone, Find X8 Ultra, in its home country on April 10. Ahead of the launch, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra has appeared on the Chinese regulatory body TENAA’s website, revealing key specification details of the smartphone. This includes display details, size, weight, and variants.   
 
TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment Certification Centre of China) is a Chinese regulatory body that certifies telecommunication devices before they can be sold in the Chinese market.
 
OPPO Find X8 Ultra: What to expect
 
As per the equipment detail page on TENAA’s website, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra smartphone will feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 3168 x 1440 resolution. The filing also reveals that the smartphone will have a side profile of 8.78mm and will weigh 226g. Other details revealed in the regulatory filing include the RAM and Storage options. Additionally, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will be available in 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM variants, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
 
 
The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, unlike the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro which launched last year with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. For imaging, the smartphone is expected to sport a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary camera (with OIS). The main camera at the back could be assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, 50MP Sony LYT-700 3x periscopic camera, 50MP Sony LYT-600 6x periscopic, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone might have a 32MP sensor.

Also Read

OPPO F29 and F29 Pro

OPPO launches durability focused F29 series smartphones: Check price, specs

OPPO F29 5G Series

OPPO F29 5G series to debut in India on March 20: Know what to expect

Oppo A5 Pro 4G

OPPO A5 Pro rugged 4G smartphone launched: Check specs, features, and more

OPPO Reno 13 in Sky Blue

OPPO introduces Reno 13 in Sky Blue colour and 12GB/512GB configuration

OPPO Find N5

OPPO Find N5 foldable launched with sleek design, big battery: Details here

 
The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to have a 6,100mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
 
Alongside the Find X8 Ultra, OPPO will be launching two more models in the flagship Find X8 series—the Find X8s and the Find X8s+. While all three models will launch in China, OPPO has yet to confirm global availability details.
OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-900 with OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN5) + 50MP periscopic telephoto (Sony LYT-700, 3x zoom) + 50MP periscopic telephoto (Sony LYT-600, 6x zoom) + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6100mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

More From This Section

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at MWC 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to initially launch in select regions only: Report

New Aadhaar app

Upcoming Aadhaar app to replace need for physical card and photocopies

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 9, win rewards and emotes

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Next wave of innovation in India needs to be deep tech led: Chandrasekhar

Topics : Oppo Oppo smartphone Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon