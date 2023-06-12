Over 60k Android apps secretly installing adware for last 6 months

For the past six months, more than 60,000 Android apps disguised as legitimate applications have quietly installed adware on mobile devices while remaining undetected.

According to cybersecurity firm Bitdefender, to date, it has discovered 60,000 completely different samples (unique apps) carrying the adware and suspects there is much more in the wild, reports BleepingComputer.

Started in October 2022, the campaign distributed fake security software, game cracks, cheats, VPN software, Netflix, and utility apps through third-party sites.

Users in the US are primarily targeted, followed by South Korea, Brazil, Germany, the UK, and France.

Moreover, the report showed that the malicious apps are hosted on third-party websites in Google Search that push APKs, Android packages that allow users to manually install mobile apps, rather than on Google Play.

When users visit the sites, they will either be redirected to advertisements or prompted to download the app they are looking for.

Also Read Google to bring new features to old versions of Android operating system Microsoft packs Bing engine, Edge browser with AI in challenge to Google Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches Twitter now supports themed icons in latest Android 13 update: Report Android malware infects 60 Google Play apps with 100 million downloads Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more AI may help predict cybersickness in VR users to make tech more accessible Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram realme Number Series: Redefining excellence in camera, design, and display Meta rolling out AI chatbot trained on internal data to employees

The download sites are specifically designed to distribute malicious Android apps as APKs, which, when installed, infect Android devices with adware, the report said.

Meanwhile, Google has removed 32 malicious extensions from the Chrome Web Store, totalling 75 million downloads, that could alter search results and push spam or unwanted ads.

The extensions included legitimate functionality to keep users unaware of the malicious behaviour, which was delivered in obfuscated code.

--IANS

shs/prw/shb/